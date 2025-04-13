Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GAP INC (GAP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Gap, Inc. is a specialty apparel company in America. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for women, men, and children. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories and lifestyle products for men, women, and children. It is an omni-channel retailer, with sales to customers both in stores and online, through Company-operated and franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. Its omni-channel services, including buying online pick-up in-store, order-in-store, find-in-store, and ship-from-store, as well as enhanced mobile-enabled experiences, are tailored across its collection of brands. Gap includes adult apparel and accessories; GapKids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections. Banana Republic is a premium lifestyle retailer celebrating exploration and self-expression through timeless quality, versatile fabrics, and exceptionally made womenswear, menswear, and home designs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RALPH LAUREN CORP (RL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its segments include North America, Europe, and Asia. Its brands include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Its products include apparel and footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as fragrance and home collections, together with its hospitality portfolio. Its range of footwear and accessories includes casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, scarves, hats and others. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, lighting, dining, floor coverings, giftware and others. Its hospitality collection is comprised of its restaurants, including The Polo Bar in New York City and RL Restaurant located in Chicago.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC (MAR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott International, Inc. is an operator, franchisor, and licensor of hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties under various brand names. Its segments include U.S. and Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Greater China, Asia Pacific, excluding China. Its brand portfolio offers a range of brands and lodging offerings in hospitality. Its brands are categorized by style of offering: Classic and Distinctive. The classic brands offer time-honored hospitality for the modern traveler. The distinctive brands offer memorable experiences with a perspective, each of which it groups into four tiers: Luxury, Premium, Select, and Midscale. Its hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, Courtyard by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, City Express by Marriott Four Points Express by Sheraton, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

