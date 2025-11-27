Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/27/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC (CHH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor with over 7,500 hotels, representing over 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. The Companys segments include Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other. The Hotel Franchising & Management reportable segment includes the Company's hotel franchising operations, which consist of its approximately 22 brands and brand extensions and the hotel management operations of 13 hotels (inclusive of four-owned hotels). Its brand names include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels (collectively, the legacy Choice brands). It also includes Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC

GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC (GCT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GigaCloud Technology Inc specializes in global end-to-end business to business (B2B) technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Companys B2B e-commerce platform, the GigaCloud Marketplace, integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its global marketplace connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the United States, Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions. The Company offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturers warehouse to the end customers doorstep, all at one fixed price. The GigaCloud Marketplace offers SKUs across furniture, home appliances, fitness equipment and other large parcel categories from its active 3P sellers. Its operations include GigaCloud 3P, GigaCloud 1P and Off-platform Ecommerce. Its GigaCloud 3P operation includes platform commission, ocean transportation service, warehousing service, packaging service and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC

DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC (DFH) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is a homebuilder based in Jacksonville, Florida. The Company's primary focus is on constructing and selling single-family homes across entry-level, first-time move-up, second-time move-up, and active adult markets. It builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which comprises Northern Virginia and Maryland. It also has homebuilding operations and assets in the Atlanta. The Company also owns captive pre-engineered panel and truss and building component import businesses. The Company also provides title insurance and mortgage banking solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Golden Dog Title & Trust and Jet HomeLoans, LP. Its home offerings are marketed under various brands, including Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC

URBAN OUTFITTERS INC (URBN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle products and services company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Nuuly. The Retail segment includes its store and digital channels and primarily includes its Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. In addition to retail stores, it offers products and services directly to its customers through its Websites, mobile applications, social media and third-party digital platforms, catalogs and customer contact centers. The Subscription segment includes the Nuuly brand, which primarily offers customers a more sustainable way to explore fashion through a monthly womens apparel subscription rental service. The Wholesale segment primarily designs, develops and markets young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, FP Movement activewear and shoes under the Free People and FP Movement brands and the BDG and iets frans apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of URBAN OUTFITTERS INC

CARRIAGE SERVICES INC (CSV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carriage Services, Inc. is a provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Its Funeral home and cemetery businesses provide products and services to families in three areas: ceremony and tribute, generally in the form of a funeral or memorial service; disposition of remains, either through burial or cremation; and memorialization, generally through monuments, markers or inscriptions. Its funeral homes offer a complete range of services to meet a family's funeral needs, consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services and transportation services. Its Cemeteries provide interment rights (primarily grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niches), related cemetery merchandise (such as memorial markers, outer burial containers and monuments) and services (interments, inurnments and installation of cemetery merchandise).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARRIAGE SERVICES INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

