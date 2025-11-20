Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/20/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

JD.COM INC (ADR) (JD) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JD.Com Inc is a company principally engaged in the e-commerce business, including online retail and online marketplace mainly through its retail mobile apps and www.jd.com website (collectively, JD Platform). The Company operates its businesses through four segments. JD Retail segment, including JD Health, JD Industrials, and other components, mainly engage in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics segment includes both internal and external logistics businesses. Dada segment is a local on-demand delivery and retail platform in China. New Businesses segment mainly include JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of JD.COM INC (ADR)

JD Guru Analysis

JD Fundamental Analysis

BIRKENSTOCK HOLDING PLC (BIRK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Birkenstock Holding plc operates through Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries. Birkenstock is a global brand, which has developed a unisex portfolio of footbed-based products that serve consumers of all geographies, genders, ages, and income levels. Its proprietary footbed, which reflects the anatomy of the human foot, represents the foundation of its brand and products. It operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all its footbeds in Germany. BIRKENSTOCK offers a wide range of products that go beyond footwear, including sleep systems and natural cosmetics, catering to both entry-level and luxury markets. The Company operates its channels, utilizing the business-to-business (B2B) channel to facilitate brand accessibility while fully engaging consumers in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel, which offers its complete product range and access to its silhouettes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BIRKENSTOCK HOLDING PLC

BIRK Guru Analysis

BIRK Fundamental Analysis

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC (BOOT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women and children. The Company carries an assortment of denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, and accessories. Its western assortment includes various brands such as Ariat, Cinch, Cody James, Corral, Dan Post, Durango, El Dorado, Idyllwind, Justin, Laredo, Levis, Miss Me, Montana Silversmiths, Moonshine Spirit, Resistol, Shyanne, Stetson, Tony Lama, Twisted X, and Wrangler. Its work assortment includes rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim and shirts, including safety-toe boots and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. Its e-commerce Websites consist primarily of bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, countryoutfitter.com, and third-party marketplaces, as well as the Boot Barn app. The Company operates approximately 475 stores in 49 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC

BOOT Guru Analysis

BOOT Fundamental Analysis

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (ATAT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the hotel operations. The Company's hotel network has approximately 834 hotels located across 151 cities in China, with more than 96,969 hotel rooms. The Company also has approximately 17 theme-based hotels, which includes music, basketball and literature themes. The Company provides a diversified hotel brand portfolio, including Atour, Atour S, Atour X, Atour Light, ZHOTEL and A.T. House. The Company also rents hotels to third-party lessors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LTD - ADR

ATAT Guru Analysis

ATAT Fundamental Analysis

KONTOOR BRANDS INC (KTB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a global lifestyle apparel company. The Company designs, manufactures, procures, sells and licenses apparel, footwear and accessories. Its lifestyle, outdoor and workwear brands include Wrangler, Lee, and Helly Hansen. The Wrangler brand offers multiple sub-brands, collections and product lines within the Wrangler brand to target specific consumer demographics and consumer end-users, including 20X, Aura from the Women at Wrangler, Cowboy Cut, Premium Patch, Riggs Workwear, Rock 47, Rustler, Wrangler Retro, Wrangler Rugged Wear and Wrangler All Terrain Gear. The Lee segment offers denim, apparel, footwear and accessories for adults and children. The Lee brand offers multiple sub-brands, collections and product lines, including Lee101, Riders, Storm Rider, Lee MVP and Lee X. The Helly Hansen brand is an outdoor and workwear brand. Helly Hansen offers sub-brands, including Helly Hansen Sport and Helly Hansen Workwear.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KONTOOR BRANDS INC

KTB Guru Analysis

KTB Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.