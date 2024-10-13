Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/13/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TJX COMPANIES INC (TJX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company's segments include Marmaxx and HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. The TJ Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States sell family apparel, including footwear and accessories, home fashions, including home basics, decorative accessories, and giftware and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment operates HomeGoods and Homesense chains. HomeGoods offers an eclectic assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet and gourmet food departments. The TJX Canada segment operates the Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls chains in Canada. TJX Canada segment chain offers a range of home decor, furniture, and seasonal home merchandise. The TJX International segment operates the TK Maxx and Homesense chains in Europe and the TK Maxx chain in Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ROSS STORES INC (ROST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ross Stores, Inc. is engaged in operating two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dds DISCOUNTS. Ross is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,764 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. Ross target customers are primarily from middle-income households. It also operates approximately 345 dds DISCOUNTS stores in 22 states. dds DISCOUNTS features more moderately-priced in- season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. It operates a total of approximately 2,109 stores comprised of 1,764 Ross stores and 345 dd's DISCOUNTS stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA NV (ZGN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ermenegildo Zegna NV is an Italy-based manufacturer of high-end menswear and accessories. The Company focuses on producing different kinds of apparel, including outerwear such as jackets, suits, blazers, shirts, pants and jeans, as well as shoes, sportswear and accessories. The Company is active worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EBAY INC (EBAY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: eBay Inc. is a global commerce company, through its Marketplace platforms, which connects buyer and seller in more than 190 markets around the world. The Company's products include Promoted Listings Standard, Promoted Listings Express, Promoted Listings Advanced and External Promoted Listings. It has developed user interfaces, buyer, seller and developer tools and transaction processing, database and network applications that help enable its users to reliably and securely complete transactions on its sites. Its platforms include the online marketplace located at www.ebay.com and its localized counterparts, including an off-platform business in Japan and the United States, as well as eBay's suite of mobile apps. It offers an artificial intelligence (AI) driven description for all listings across its Marketplace platforms (desktop, mobile and app), reducing the time to list and enhancing the seller experience. It offers TCGplayer a technology platform specializing in trading card games.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MISTER CAR WASH INC (MCW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mister Car Wash, Inc. is a car wash company. The Company is engaged in offering express exterior cleaning services, with interior cleaning services at select locations, across approximately 476 car wash locations in 21 states. Its car wash locations consist of two formats: Express Exterior Locations and Interior Cleaning Locations. All locations offer express exterior wash packages and have exterior-only lanes. Its every wash includes its T3 Cleaning Conditioner, Wheel Cleaner, and Dynamic Dry system. Express Exterior Locations offer self-drive exterior cleaning services and include free vacuums available for customer use. Interior Cleaning Locations offer exterior and interior cleaning services, including vacuuming by its team members. It offers a monthly subscription program, Unlimited Wash Club (UWC), as a flexible, quick and convenient option for customers to keep their cars clean. It serves a diverse mix of customers, which include individual retail customers and UWC Members.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

