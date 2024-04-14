Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TRACTOR SUPPLY CO (TSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tractor Supply Company is a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers. It operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company and Petsense by Tractor Supply. Its stores are located in towns outlying various metropolitan markets and in rural communities. It also offers an expanded assortment of products through the Tractor Supply mobile application and online at TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com. The Company's selection of merchandise consists of various product categories, including livestock, equine and agriculture; companion animal; seasonal and recreation; truck, tool, and hardware, and clothing, gift, and decor. Its brands include 4health, American Farmworks, Bit & Bridle, Blue Mountain, C.E. Schmidt, Country Lane, Countyline, and others. The livestock, equine and agricultural products include livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

MCDONALD'S CORP (MCD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: McDonald's Corporation is a foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. The Company's segment includes United States, International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate. The International Operated Markets segment is comprised of markets, or countries in which the Company operates and franchises restaurants, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom. This segment is over 89% franchised. The International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate segment is comprised of developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald's system. This segment is around 98% franchised. Its menu features hamburgers and cheeseburgers, the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Filet-O-Fish, and several chicken sandwiches like the McChicken, McCrispy and McSpicy. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

