Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/5/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TRACTOR SUPPLY CO (TSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tractor Supply Company is a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers. It operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home. Its stores are located primarily in towns outlying various metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company also offers its products through the Tractor Supply mobile application and online at tractorsupply.com and petsense.com. The Company's selection of merchandise consists of various product categories, including livestock and pet; hardware, tools and trucks; seasonal, gift and toy products; clothing and footwear, and agriculture. Its brands include 4health, JobSmart, Bit & Bridle, Paws & Claws, Blue Mountain, Producer's Pride, C.E. Schmidt, Redstone, Dumor, Untamed, Treeline, Countyline and Royal Wing. The Company operates approximately 2,333 retail stores in 49 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

HOME DEPOT INC (HD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. It offers its customers an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, decor products, and facilities maintenance, repair and operations products and provides a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. It operates over 2,322 stores located throughout the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the United States Virgin Islands and Guam; Canada, and Mexico. It serves two primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) Customers and Professional Customers (Pros). DIY Customers include homeowners who purchase products and complete their own projects and installations. Pros are primarily professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, building service contractors and specialty tradespeople, such as electricians, plumbers and painters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is engaged in the design, distribution, and retail of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company's segments include company-operated stores and direct to consumer. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also offers apparel designed for being on the move and fitness-inspired accessories. Its technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories, which are sold through a chain of company-operated stores, direct to consumers through e-commerce, outlets, sales to wholesale accounts, license and supply arrangements, recommence, and sales from temporary locations. It also offers in-home connected fitness and associated content subscriptions through lululemon Studio. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

DOMINO'S PIZZA INC (DPZ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Domino's Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates two distinct service models within its stores with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. stores, international franchise and supply chain. The U.S. stores segment consists primarily of its franchise operations, which consist of approximately 6,400 franchised stores located in the United States. The segment also operates a network of approximately 286 U.S. Company-owned stores. The international franchise segment is comprised of a network of franchised stores in approximately 90 international markets. The Company operates 22 regional dough manufacturing and supply chain centers, two thin crust manufacturing facilities, one vegetable processing center and one center, providing equipment and supplies to its United States and certain international stores. It also operates five dough manufacturing and supply chain centers in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

