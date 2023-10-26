Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 10/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TRACTOR SUPPLY CO (TSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tractor Supply Company is a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers. It operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home. Its stores are located primarily in towns outlying various metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company also offers its products through the Tractor Supply mobile application and online at tractorsupply.com and petsense.com. The Company's selection of merchandise consists of various product categories, including livestock and pet; hardware, tools and trucks; seasonal, gift and toy products; clothing and footwear, and agriculture. Its brands include 4health, JobSmart, Bit & Bridle, Paws & Claws, Blue Mountain, Producer's Pride, C.E. Schmidt, Redstone, Dumor, Untamed, Treeline, Countyline and Royal Wing. The Company operates approximately 2,333 retail stores in 49 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRACTOR SUPPLY CO

TSCO Guru Analysis

TSCO Fundamental Analysis

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omnichannel sporting goods retailer. The Company offers an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates over 728 locations across the United States, serving its customer's dedicated teammates, in-store services and specialty shop-in-shops. It owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! specialty concept stores and offer its products both online and through its mobile applications. The Company also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. It carries a variety of brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Easton, Hoka, Nike, On, Patagonia, Peloton, TaylorMade, The North Face, Titleist, Under Armour and Yeti.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC

DKS Guru Analysis

DKS Fundamental Analysis

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP (FOXF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide. It designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It is a direct supplier to vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Additionally, the Company supplies bicycle to OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. It owns and licenses trademarks, such as FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, BLACK WIDOW, and ROCKY RIDGE RACE FACE. Its Live Valve is a semi-active, electronic suspension that processes data from multiple vehicle sensors to adjust the suspension virtually instantaneously to the demands of changing terrain. It also offers Ridetech RidePro E5 Air Suspension Control System.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP

FOXF Guru Analysis

FOXF Fundamental Analysis

LGI HOMES INC (LGIH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LGI Homes, Inc. is a home builder and developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Its segments include Central division, Southeast division, Northwest division, West division and Florida division. It offers various product lines, including attached and detached entry-level homes and active adult offerings that are marketed and sold under its LGI Homes brand and luxury homes that are marketed and sold under its Terrata Homes brand. It provides information regarding floor plans and pricing and conducts tours of its homes based on the customer's needs and budget. It offers move-in ready homes features, including stainless steel appliances, cabinets with crown molding, granite or quartz countertops and undermount sinks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LGI HOMES INC

LGIH Guru Analysis

LGIH Fundamental Analysis

LCI INDUSTRIES (LCII) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LCI Industries is primarily engaged in supplying, domestically and internationally a range of engineered components for the original equipment manufacturer in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries. The Company's segments include the original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems, and other accessories. The Company operates over 130 manufacturing and distribution facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LCI INDUSTRIES

LCII Guru Analysis

LCII Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.