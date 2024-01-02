Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 1/2/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omni-channel specialty retailer for home products. Its brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company's free-to-join program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a library of cookbooks. The brand also includes Williams Sonoma Home that offers home furnishings and decorative accessories. Pottery Barn is an omnichannel home furnishings retailer. The Company operates 530 stores, which include 489 stores in 41 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 20 stores in Canada, 19 stores in Australia and two stores in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

TRACTOR SUPPLY CO (TSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tractor Supply Company is a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers. It operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home. Its stores are located primarily in towns outlying various metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company also offers its products through the Tractor Supply mobile application and online at tractorsupply.com and petsense.com. The Company's selection of merchandise consists of various product categories, including livestock and pet; hardware, tools and trucks; seasonal, gift and toy products; clothing and footwear, and agriculture. Its brands include 4health, JobSmart, Bit & Bridle, Paws & Claws, Blue Mountain, Producer's Pride, C.E. Schmidt, Redstone, Dumor, Untamed, Treeline, Countyline and Royal Wing. The Company operates approximately 2,333 retail stores in 49 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRACTOR SUPPLY CO

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP (FOXF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide. It designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It is a direct supplier to vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Additionally, the Company supplies bicycle to OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. It owns and licenses trademarks, such as FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, BLACK WIDOW, and ROCKY RIDGE RACE FACE. Its Live Valve is a semi-active, electronic suspension that processes data from multiple vehicle sensors to adjust the suspension virtually instantaneously to the demands of changing terrain. It also offers Ridetech RidePro E5 Air Suspension Control System.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP

FIVE BELOW INC (FIVE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Five Below, Inc. is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. The Company is engaged in offering a group of products, namely leisure, fashion and home and snack and seasonal. Leisure includes items, such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, arts and crafts, and party. Fashion and home includes items, such as personal accessories, t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods and storage options. Snack and seasonal includes items, such as seasonal goods, greeting cards, candy and other snacks, and beverages. The Company also offers its merchandise on the Internet, through its fivebelow.com e-commerce website as well as with an on-demand third party delivery service to enable its customers to shop online and receive convenient same-day delivery. It operates in approximately 1,340 locations across 42 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIVE BELOW INC

POOL CORPORATION (POOL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pool Corporation is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company also distributes irrigation and landscape products in the United States. The Company operates approximately 420 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through its five distribution networks: SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon), National Pool Tile (NPT) and Sun Wholesale Supply, Inc. (Sun Wholesale). The Company distributes swimming pool tile, decking materials and interior pool surfacing products through its NPT network, as well as through SCP and Superior networks. Its Horizon sales centers offer organic fertilizers, organic pesticides, and irrigation and drainage products that reduce water usage and soil erosion. Sun Wholesale distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products, primarily servicing independently owned and operated Pinch A Penny, Inc. franchise locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POOL CORPORATION

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.