Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/24/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omnichannel sporting goods retailer. The Company offers an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates over 728 locations across the United States, serving its customer's dedicated teammates, in-store services and specialty shop-in-shops. It owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! specialty concept stores and offer its products both online and through its mobile applications. The Company also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. It carries a variety of brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Easton, Hoka, Nike, On, Patagonia, Peloton, TaylorMade, The North Face, Titleist, Under Armour and Yeti.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Communities, Inc. is a homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Its segments include West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. It is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, marketing and sale of homes to a range of homebuyers. Its homebuilding operations are engaged in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in about 18 states. Its Century Communities brand offers a range of buyer profiles including entry-level, first and second time move-up, and lifestyle homebuyers, and provides its homebuyers with the ability to personalize their homes through certain options and upgrade opportunities. Its Century Complete brand targets entry-level homebuyers, primarily sells homes through retail studios and the Internet, and provides no options or upgrade opportunities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GUESS?, INC. (GES) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's segments include Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia and Licensing. Its Americas Retail segment sells its products direct-to-consumer through a network of directly operated retail and factory outlet stores and e-commerce sites in the Americas. Its Americas Wholesale segment sells its products through wholesale channels throughout the Americas and to third-party distributors based in Central and South America as well as licensed retail locations operated by its wholesale partners. Its Europe segment sells its products through direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels throughout Europe and the Middle East. Its Asia segment sells its products through direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels throughout Asia and the Pacific. Its Licensing segment includes its worldwide licensing operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company. The Company operates through two segments: Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts. This segment is wholly comprised of its Wyndham Destinations business line. The Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment is comprised of its exchange and travel club business lines. Its travel club business line includes its RCI travel club; B2B travel clubs, which offer white-label solutions to associations, organizations, and other closed user groups, and Travel + Leisure GO, which provides a travel club offering direct to consumer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA) (GIL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gildan Activewear Inc. is a Canada-based, vertically integrated manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and hosiery products. The Company's primary product categories include activewear tops and bottoms (activewear), socks (hosiery), underwear tops and bottoms (underwear) and intimates. Its activewear product lines include T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts. Its hosiery product lines include athletic, dress, casual and workwear socks, liner socks, socks for therapeutic purposes, sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings. Its underwear product lines include men's and boy's underwear (tops and bottoms) and ladies panties. The Company's intimates product lines include ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories. The products it manufactures, and sells are marketed under Company brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gildan Hammer, Alstyle and GoldToe. It also sells socks under the Under Armour brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

