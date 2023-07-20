Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/20/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MDC HOLDINGS INC (MDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the business of homebuilding and financial services. The Company's segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington, and Oregon; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in the mid-Atlantic, which includes Virginia and Maryland, and Florida; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc., StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. The homebuilding operations consist of subsidiary companies that purchases finished lots or develop lots necessary for the construction and sale of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes. It also includes land acquisition and development, home construction, and sales and marketing, and customer service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MODINE MANUFACTURING CO (MOD) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Modine Manufacturing Company specializes in thermal management systems and components, providing engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets. The Company Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies. The Climate Solutions segment provides energy-efficient, climate-controlled solutions and components for a wide array of applications. The Climate Solutions segment sells heat transfer products, heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC and refrigeration) products, and data center cooling solutions. The Performance Technologies segment designs and manufactures air- and liquid-cooled technology for vehicular, stationary power, and industrial applications. The Performance Technologies segment also provides advanced thermal solutions to zero-emission and hybrid commercial vehicle and automotive customers and coating products and application services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LKQ CORP (LKQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LKQ Corporation provides alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The Company offers its customers a range of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles. It has four segments: Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty and Self Service. Wholesale - North America segment consists of aftermarket and salvage operations, sells five product types, including aftermarket, OEM recycled, OEM remanufactured, OEM refurbished and new OEM parts. Europe segment's vehicle replacement products include a variety of small mechanical products, discs and sensors, clutches, and other. Specialty segment serves seven product segments: truck and off-road; speed and performance; recreational vehicles; towing; wheels, tires and performance handling; marine; and miscellaneous accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC (RICK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in various activities in the hospitality and other businesses. Its segments include Nightclubs, Bombshells and Other. The Nightclubs segment operates adult entertainment nightclubs through several brands, such as Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Cabaret East, and Silver City Cabaret, among others. This segment also operates one dance club under the brand name Studio 80. The Bombshells segment owns and operates restaurants and sports bars in Houston, Dallas, Austin, Spring, Pearland, Tomball and Katy, Texas, under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Other segment owns a media division (Media Group), including the trade magazine serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry. It also owns a 2.6 acre property at 4920-5000 Mark IV Parkwa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP (TMHC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a national land developer and homebuilder in the United States. The Company's principal business is residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities with operations across states. It provides an assortment of homes across a range of price points to appeal to an array of consumer groups. It designs, builds and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes in traditionally high growth markets for entry level, move-up, and -plus active lifestyle buyers. It also has a Build-to-Rent homebuilding business, which operates under the Yardly brand name. In addition, it develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. It also has operations, which provides financial services to customers, title services and homeowner's insurance policies. The Company has three segments: East, Central, West and Financial Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

