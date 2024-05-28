Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/28/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Company offers footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment is comprised of sales to a network of partners including Skechers-branded stores operated by third-party franchisees and licensees, family shoe stores, specialty athletic and sporting goods retailers, department stores and big box club stores, and Distributors in select international markets. Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises sales by the Company directly to consumers through a combination of channels including company owned Skechers-branded stores, company owned e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces and digital platforms. Its lifestyle offering delivers comfort technologies such as Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SKECHERS USA INC

SKX Guru Analysis

SKX Fundamental Analysis

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (CVCO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built homes. Its segments include Factory-built Housing and Financial Services. The Factory-built Housing segment includes wholesale and retail factory-built housing operations. The Financial Services segment includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. Its manufactured homes are marketed under a variety of brand names, including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. It is also a producer of park model recreational vehicle (RVs), vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. CountryPlace Acceptance Corp. is its finance subsidiary and Standard Casualty Co. (Standard Casualty) is its insurance subsidiary.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CVCO Guru Analysis

CVCO Fundamental Analysis

RALPH LAUREN CORP (RL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing, and distributing luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its segments include North America, Europe, and Asia. Its brand names include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Its apparel products include collections of men's, women's, and children's clothing. Its range of footwear and accessories includes casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, and hats. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware. Its hospitality collection is comprised of its restaurants, including The Polo Bar in New York City and RL Restaurant located in Chicago.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RALPH LAUREN CORP

RL Guru Analysis

RL Fundamental Analysis

ODP CORP (ODP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Office Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The ODP Corporation is a holding company that provides business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium-sized, and enterprise businesses. The Company operates under four Divisions: ODP Business Solutions Division, Office Depot Division, Veyer Division, and Varis Division. Its ODP Business Solutions Division sells nationally branded, as well as the Company's private branded, office supply and adjacency products and services to customers. The Company's Office Depot Division is a provider of retail consumer and small business products and services distributed through an omnichannel platform. Its Veyer Division specializes in B2B and consumer business service delivery, with distribution, fulfillment, transportation, global sourcing, and purchasing. The Company's Varis Division is focused on offering a B2B-centric digital commerce platform and provides the procurement controls and visibility businesses require to operate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ODP CORP

ODP Guru Analysis

ODP Fundamental Analysis

TRIP.COM GROUP LTD (ADR) (TCOM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trip.com Group Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the operation of one-stop travel platform. The Company's platform integrates a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. Its platform aggregates its product and service offerings, reviews and other content shared by its users based on their real travel experiences, and original content from its ecosystem partners to enable leisure and business travelers to have access to travel experiences and make informed and cost-effective bookings. Users come to its platform for any type of trip, from in-destination activities, weekend getaways, and short-haul trips, to cross-border vacations and business trips.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRIP.COM GROUP LTD (ADR)

TCOM Guru Analysis

TCOM Fundamental Analysis

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

