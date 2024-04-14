Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TRIP.COM GROUP LTD (ADR) (TCOM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trip.com Group Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the operation of one-stop travel platform. The Company's platform integrates a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. Its platform aggregates its product and service offerings, reviews and other content shared by its users based on their real travel experiences, and original content from its ecosystem partners to enable leisure and business travelers to have access to travel experiences and make informed and cost-effective bookings. Users come to its platform for any type of trip, from in-destination activities, weekend getaways, and short-haul trips, to cross-border vacations and business trips.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

EBAY INC (EBAY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: eBay Inc. is a global commerce company, through its Marketplace platforms, which connects buyer and seller in more than 190 markets around the world. The Company's products include Promoted Listings Standard, Promoted Listings Express, Promoted Listings Advanced and External Promoted Listings. It has developed user interfaces, buyer, seller and developer tools and transaction processing, database and network applications that help enable its users to reliably and securely complete transactions on its sites. Its platforms include the online marketplace located at www.ebay.com and its localized counterparts, including an off-platform business in Japan and the United States, as well as eBay's suite of mobile apps. It offers an artificial intelligence (AI) driven description for all listings across its Marketplace platforms (desktop, mobile and app), reducing the time to list and enhancing the seller experience. It offers TCGplayer a technology platform specializing in trading card games.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC (ORLY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. The Company's stores carry various product line, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting, oil and wiper blades, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories. Its stores offer various enhanced services and programs to its customers, such as battery diagnostic testing; battery, wiper and bulb replacement; custom hydraulic hoses, and drum and rotor resurfacing. It operates approximately 6,157 stores across 48 states in United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MISTER CAR WASH INC (MCW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mister Car Wash, Inc. is a car wash company. The Company is engaged in offering express exterior cleaning services, with interior cleaning services at select locations, across approximately 476 car wash locations in 21 states. Its car wash locations consist of two formats: Express Exterior Locations and Interior Cleaning Locations. All locations offer express exterior wash packages and have exterior-only lanes. Its every wash includes its T3 Cleaning Conditioner, Wheel Cleaner, and Dynamic Dry system. Express Exterior Locations offer self-drive exterior cleaning services and include free vacuums available for customer use. Interior Cleaning Locations offer exterior and interior cleaning services, including vacuuming by its team members. It offers a monthly subscription program, Unlimited Wash Club (UWC), as a flexible, quick and convenient option for customers to keep their cars clean. It serves a diverse mix of customers, which include individual retail customers and UWC Members.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

