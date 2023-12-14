Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SHUTTERSTOCK INC (SSTK) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shutterstock, Inc. (Shutterstock) is a provider of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. The Company's offerings are distributed to customers in various ranges of brands, including Splash News, Pond5, TurboSquid, Offset, PremiumBeat, Bigstock, PicMonkey, and Shutterstock Studios. Its Shutterstock brand includes various content types and offerings, such as images, footage, music, three-dimensional (3D), and creative design software. The Company's Splash News brand is an entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide. The Pond5 brand is a video marketplace. The TurboSquid brand is a 3D content marketplace. The PicMonkey brand is an online graphic design and image editing platform. The Offset brand is a high-end image collection. The Shutterstock Studios brand is an end-to-end custom creative shop. The PremiumBeat brand is a curated royalty-free music library. The Bigstock brand is engaged in stock media offering.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Communities, Inc. is a homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Its segments include West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. It is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, marketing and sale of homes to a range of homebuyers. Its homebuilding operations are engaged in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in about 18 states. Its Century Communities brand offers a range of buyer profiles including entry-level, first and second time move-up, and lifestyle homebuyers, and provides its homebuyers with the ability to personalize their homes through certain options and upgrade opportunities. Its Century Complete brand targets entry-level homebuyers, primarily sells homes through retail studios and the Internet, and provides no options or upgrade opportunities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NVR INC (NVR) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. Its segments include Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East and Homebuilding South East. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.) ranging from two to four bedrooms. Its Homebuilding North East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Its Homebuilding Mid East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Illinois. The Homebuilding South East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. It also provides mortgage-related services to home building customers through its mortgage banking operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BEAZER HOMES USA INC (BZH) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is a geographically diversified homebuilder. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Southeast. Its West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. Its East segment includes Indiana, Maryland/Delaware, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It uses its digital and traditional marketing vehicles and other promotional activities, including its Website www.beazer.com, real estate listing sites, digital advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing, and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage located in the areas of its developments, as well as additional activities. The Company has operations in approximately 13 states within three geographic regions in the United States. The Company has maintained and owned approximately 242 model homes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (PAG) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is a transportation services company. The Company operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and retailers of commercial trucks in North America for freightliner. It distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. Its segments include Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other. The Retail Automotive segment consists of its retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck consists of its retail commercial truck dealership operations in the United States and Canada. The Non-Automotive Investments segment consists of equity method investments in non-automotive operations, including its investment in Penske transportation solutions (PTS) and other various investments. The Other segment consists of commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

