Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/15/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omnichannel sporting goods retailer. The Company offers an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates over 728 locations across the United States, serving its customer's dedicated teammates, in-store services and specialty shop-in-shops. It owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! specialty concept stores and offer its products both online and through its mobile applications. The Company also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. It carries a variety of brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Easton, Hoka, Nike, On, Patagonia, Peloton, TaylorMade, The North Face, Titleist, Under Armour and Yeti.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC

RALPH LAUREN CORP (RL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing, and distributing luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its segments include North America, Europe, and Asia. Its brand names include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Its apparel products include collections of men's, women's, and children's clothing. Its range of footwear and accessories includes casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, and hats. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware. Its hospitality collection is comprised of its restaurants, including The Polo Bar in New York City and RL Restaurant located in Chicago.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RALPH LAUREN CORP

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA) (GIL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gildan Activewear Inc. is a vertically integrated manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and hosiery products. Its primary product categories include activewear tops and bottoms (activewear), socks (hosiery), and underwear tops and bottoms (underwear). Its activewear product lines include T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts. Its hosiery product lines include athletic, dress, casual and workwear socks, liner socks and socks for therapeutic purposes. Its underwear product lines include men's and boy's underwear (tops and bottoms) and ladies' panties. It markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLDTOE and Peds. It also sells socks under the Under Armour brand in the United States and Canada. It has manufacturing facilities in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA)

TRACTOR SUPPLY CO (TSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tractor Supply Company is a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers. It operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home. Its stores are located primarily in towns outlying various metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company also offers its products through the Tractor Supply mobile application and online at tractorsupply.com and petsense.com. The Company's selection of merchandise consists of various product categories, including livestock and pet; hardware, tools and trucks; seasonal, gift and toy products; clothing and footwear, and agriculture. Its brands include 4health, JobSmart, Bit & Bridle, Paws & Claws, Blue Mountain, Producer's Pride, C.E. Schmidt, Redstone, Dumor, Untamed, Treeline, Countyline and Royal Wing. The Company operates approximately 2,333 retail stores in 49 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRACTOR SUPPLY CO

LOWE'S COMPANIES INC (LOW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates home improvement and hardware stores. It offers a range of products in departments, including appliances, bathroom, building supplies, cleaning and pet supplies, doors and windows, electrical, flooring and rugs, hardware, heating and cooling, home decor and furniture, kitchen, lawn and garden, lighting and ceiling fans, molding and millwork, outdoor living and patio, paint, plumbing, smart home, security, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), sports and fitness, storage and organization, tools, accessible home, animal and pet care, automotive, and holiday decorations. The Company offers installation and services for the bathroom, doors and windows, exterior home, flooring, heating and cooling, home accessibility, interior home, and kitchen. It offers products and services through its contact centers, in-store, online, or through its mobile application. It operates over 1,700 home improvement stores in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LOWE'S COMPANIES INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

