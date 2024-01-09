Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/9/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC (BOOT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: retail stores and e-commerce. The retail segment is a specialty retail store that sells western and work boots and related apparel and accessories. Its e-commerce segment sells its merchandise via the Internet. The Company carries an assortment of denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, and accessories. The western assortment includes various brands, such as Ariat, Cinch, Cody James, Corral, Dan Post, Durango, El Dorado, Idyllwind, Justin, Laredo, Lucchese, Miss Me, Montana Silversmiths, Moonshine Spirit, Shyanne, Stetson, Tony Lama, Twisted X, Resistol and Wrangler. The work assortment includes rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and shirts. Its other brand includes Dickies, Carhartt, Wolverine, and Hawx. It operates approximately 345 stores in 43 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE) (TPH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. operates as a homebuilder, which is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes across ten states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, and the District of Columbia. The Company's two principal businesses consist of homebuilding and financial services. Its three homebuilding segments include West Region, which includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington; Central Region, which includes Colorado and Texas, and East Region, which includes District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Its Tri Pointe Solutions financial services operation is comprised of its Tri Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations, its Tri Pointe Assurance title and escrow services operations, and its Tri Pointe Advantage property and casualty insurance agency operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (CVCO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built homes. Its segments include Factory-built Housing and Financial Services. The Factory-built Housing segment includes wholesale and retail factory-built housing operations. The Financial Services segment includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. Its manufactured homes are marketed under a variety of brand names, including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. It is also a producer of park model recreational vehicle (RVs), vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. CountryPlace Acceptance Corp. is its finance subsidiary and Standard Casualty Co. (Standard Casualty) is its insurance subsidiary.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MDC HOLDINGS INC (MDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the business of homebuilding and financial services. The Company's segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington, and Oregon; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in the mid-Atlantic, which includes Virginia and Maryland, and Florida; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc., StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. The homebuilding operations consist of subsidiary companies that purchases finished lots or develop lots necessary for the construction and sale of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes. It also includes land acquisition and development, home construction, and sales and marketing, and customer service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DR HORTON INC (DHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company's segments include Homebuilding, Rental, Forestar, Financial Services and Others. The Homebuilding segment is engaged in the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes, with operations in around 118 markets across 33 states. The Rental segment consists of single-family and multi-family rental operations. Its single-family rental operations construct and lease single-family homes within a community and then market each community for a bulk sale of rental homes. The Forestar segment is a residential lot development company with operations in around 54 markets across 22 states. Its homebuilding segment acquires finished lots from Forestar. The Financial services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of the Company's homebuilding markets. The Other segment includes insurance-related operations, owns water rights and other water-related assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

