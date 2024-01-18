Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/18/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC (TPX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. North America segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its International segment consists of manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (other than Mexico). Its portfolio of product brands includes Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster, and its non-branded offerings include private label and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, including mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products and components. Its primary selling channels are wholesale and direct. Its products are sold through third-party retailers and over its approximately 700 Company-owned stores worldwide and e-commerce channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (MGM) is a large-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts across the United States and in Macau. The Company segments include Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. Las Vegas Strip Resorts segment consists of Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas (including The Signature), Mandalay Bay (including Delano and Four Seasons), The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York (including The Park), Excalibur and Park MGM (including NoMad Las Vegas). Regional Operations segment consists of MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey; MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland; MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts; Empire City in Yonkers, New York, and MGM Northfield Park in Northfield Park, Ohio. MGM China consists of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC. (CHDN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company, which is anchored by its flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates 13 live and historical racing entertainment venues in three states and 12 casino gaming properties in 10 states and 10 retail sportsbooks. It also operates an online horse racing wagering platform in the United States. Its segments include Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack and its historical racing properties in Kentucky, Virginia and New Hampshire. The TwinSpires segment includes the TwinSpires Horse Racing, the TwinSpires Sports and Casino and the United Tote businesses. It also provides technology to support historical horse racing operations in Kentucky, Wyoming and New Hampshire. The Gaming segment is engaged in the casino properties and associated racetrack facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MISTER CAR WASH INC (MCW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mister Car Wash, Inc. is a car wash company. The Company is engaged in offering express exterior and interior cleaning services to customers in approximately 396 car wash locations in 21 states. Its car wash locations consist of two formats: Express Exterior Locations and Interior Cleaning Locations. The Company's locations offer express exterior wash packages and have exterior-only lanes. Its every wash includes its T3 Cleaning Conditioner, Wheel Cleaner and Dynamic Dry. The Company's additional options within the wash packages include waxes and protectants that are applied during the wash process in the tunnel. Its services include its chemistry and application systems: HotShine Carnauba Wax, Repel Shield, Platinum Seal, Wheel Polish, Underbody Wash and Tire Shine. The Company's interior cleaning services are added to an express exterior wash and include interior vacuuming, window cleaning, a dusting of the dashboard and hard surfaces and a hand towel dry of the exterior.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. (CMG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company's Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a relevant menu of burritos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla), quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The Company has approximately 3,200 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The Company manages its operations based on eight regions. It sells gift cards, which do not have expiration dates. In its Chipotle restaurants, the Company serves only meats and brands these meats as Responsibly Raised. The Company's subsidiaries include Chipotle Mexican Grill Canada Corp., Chipotle Mexican Grill France SAS, Chipotle Mexican Grill Germany GMBH, Chipotle Mexican Grill of Berwyn Heights, LLC, Chipotle Mexican Grill of Colorado, LLC, Chipotle Mexican Grill of Kansas, LLC, Chipotle Mexican Grill of Maryland, LLC, SP Kitchens, LLC and Chipotle Mexican Grill Texas Holdings, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

