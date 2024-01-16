Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/16/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GUESS?, INC. (GES) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's segments include Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia and Licensing. Its Americas Retail segment sells its products direct-to-consumer through a network of directly operated retail and factory outlet stores and e-commerce sites in the Americas. Its Americas Wholesale segment sells its products through wholesale channels throughout the Americas and to third-party distributors based in Central and South America as well as licensed retail locations operated by its wholesale partners. Its Europe segment sells its products through direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels throughout Europe and the Middle East. Its Asia segment sells its products through direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels throughout Asia and the Pacific. Its Licensing segment includes its worldwide licensing operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP (VAC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company's segments include Vacation Ownership, and Exchange & Third-Party Management. Its Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, finances, rents, and manages vacation ownership and related products under its licensed brands. Its Exchange & Third-Party Management segment provide services through a range of brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International and Aqua-Aston. The Company is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands, as well as under Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, an extension of the Marriott Vacation Club brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RED ROCK RESORTS INC (RRR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Station Casinos LLC (Station LLC). Station LLC is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates casino and entertainment properties. Station LLC owns and operates six gaming and entertainment facilities and ten smaller casinos. Its segments include Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The Las Vegas operations segment includes its Las Vegas area casino properties, and the Native American management segment includes its Native American management arrangements. Its casino properties are located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide entertainment and dining options. It also controls six gaming-entitled development sites in Las Vegas. It offers gaming and non-gaming offerings, which include restaurants, hotels and other entertainment amenities. It controls and operates all of the business and affairs of Station Holdco LLC (Station Holdco) and Station LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC (RICK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in various activities in the hospitality and related businesses. The Company's all services and management operations are conducted by its subsidiaries, including RCI Management Services, Inc. It operates a total of 70 establishments, which offers live adult entertainment, including two that are under renovation/remodeling, and/or restaurant and bar operations, including one food hall. It also operates a business communications company serving the multi-billion-dollar adult nightclubs industry. The Company has three segments: Nightclubs, Bombshells and Other. Its Nightclubs portfolio includes a variety of brands and formats that target different customer demographics. Its nightclubs are located around the country in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and others. Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is a military-themed casual dining chain with a focus on sports and fun.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA) (GIL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gildan Activewear Inc. is a vertically integrated manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and hosiery products. Its primary product categories include activewear tops and bottoms (activewear), socks (hosiery), and underwear tops and bottoms (underwear). Its activewear product lines include T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts. Its hosiery product lines include athletic, dress, casual and workwear socks, liner socks and socks for therapeutic purposes. Its underwear product lines include men's and boy's underwear (tops and bottoms) and ladies' panties. It markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLDTOE and Peds. It also sells socks under the Under Armour brand in the United States and Canada. It has manufacturing facilities in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

