Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NVR INC (NVR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. Its segments include Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East and Homebuilding South East. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.) ranging from two to four bedrooms. Its Homebuilding North East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Its Homebuilding Mid East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Illinois. The Homebuilding South East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. It also provides mortgage-related services to home building customers through its mortgage banking operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC (MCRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada (the Atlantis) and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk (the Monarch Black Hawk), a hotel and casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. In addition, it owns separate parcels of land located next to the Atlantis and a parcel of land with an industrial warehouse located between Denver, Colorado, and Monarch Black Hawk. The Atlantis is located approximately three miles south of downtown, which features approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 817 guest rooms and suites; eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee and pastry bars and one snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool. Monarch Black Hawk features approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 1,100 slot machines; approximately 43 table games; a live poker room; a keno counter and a sports book. The resort also includes 10 bars and lounges.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MACY'S INC (M) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Macy's, Inc. is an omni-channel retail company. The Company operates stores, websites and mobile applications under three brands (Macy's, Bloomingdale's and bluemercury) that sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men's, women's and kids'), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company operates approximately 722 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. The Company's operations are conducted through Macy's; Macy's Backstage; Market by Macy's; Bloomingdale's; Bloomingdale's The Outlet; Bloomies, and bluemercury. In addition, Bloomingdale's in Dubai; United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait. The principal private label brands offered by the Company include Alfani, And Now This, Aqua, Bar III, Belgique, Charter Club, Club Room, Epic Threads, Family PJ's, first impressions, Giani Bernini, Holiday Lane, Home Design, Hotel Collection, Hudson Park, Ideology, I-N-C, jenni, JM Collection, and Karen Scott.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RALPH LAUREN CORP (RL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing, and distributing luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its segments include North America, Europe, and Asia. Its brand names include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Its apparel products include collections of men's, women's, and children's clothing. Its range of footwear and accessories includes casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, and hats. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware. Its hospitality collection is comprised of its restaurants, including The Polo Bar in New York City and RL Restaurant located in Chicago.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Ulta Beauty) conducts its business as a specialty beauty retailer. The Company operates specialty retail stores, which are engaged in selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. The stores also feature full-service salons. Its stores, e-commerce Website, and mobile applications offer approximately 25,000 products across various categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label and the Ulta Beauty Collection. Ulta Beauty offers a portfolio across six categories: cosmetics; haircare products and styling tools; skincare; fragrance and bath; services; and accessories and other. The Company also provides private-label and co-branded credit card programs, loyalty programs, and gift cards. It offers a full range of beauty services in its stores, focusing on hair, makeup, brow, and skin services. The Company operates approximately 1,355 stores across 50 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

