Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 8/13/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC (HLT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in managing, franchising, owning and leasing hotels and resorts, and licensing its intellectual property (IP), including brand names, trademarks and service marks. It manages, franchises, owns or leases over 7,165 properties, including 1,127,430 rooms in 123 countries and territories. It operates through two segments: management and franchise and ownership. The management and franchise segment includes all of the hotels it manages for third-party owners, as well as all franchised hotels that licenses its IP, including its brand names, trademarks and service marks, and where it provides other contracted services to third-party owners. Its brand portfolio includes Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT INC (ACEL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accel Entertainment, Inc. is a distributed gaming operator in the United States and a partner for local business owners in the markets it serves. The Company's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The Company's gaming-as-a-service platform provides local businesses with a turnkey gaming solution. It owns all of its gaming equipment and manages the operating process for its licensed partners. In addition to its gaming business, it also installs, operates and services redemption devices that have ATM functionality, ATMs and amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (WYNN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wynn Resorts, Limited is a designer, developer, and operator of integrated resorts featuring luxury hotel rooms, high-end retail space, dining and entertainment options and gaming. Its segments include Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Encore Boston Harbor and Wynn Interactive. Its Wynn Palace is a luxury resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau, with approximately 1,706 guest rooms, suites and villas, 14 food and beverage outlets and meeting and convention space. Its Wynn Macau is a luxury resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with approximately 1,010 guest rooms and suites, approximately 4 food and beverage outlets, convention space, and a performance lake, a rotunda shows and recreation and leisure facilities. The Company's Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort with approximately 671 hotel rooms, an spa, specialty shopping, 16 food and beverage outlets, nightclub and meeting spaces, waterfront park and floral displays.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

