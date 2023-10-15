Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 10/15/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PDD HOLDINGS INC - ADR (PDD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PDD Holdings Inc. is a multinational commerce company that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The Company is focused on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy, which benefits local communities and small businesses from improved productivity and new opportunities. The Company has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC (DFH) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is a homebuilder, which builds and sells single-family homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which includes Northern Virginia and Maryland. The Company is focused on the designing, construction and sale of single-family entry-level, first-time move-up and second time move-up homes. It also offers title insurance through DF Title, LLC, doing business as Golden Dog Title & Trust (DF Title), and mortgage banking solutions primarily through the Company's mortgage banking joint venture, Jet Home Loans, LLC (Jet LLC). The Company has seven segments: Jacksonville, Orlando, Colorado, Texas, The Carolinas, Jet Home Loans and Other. Jacksonville segment primarily consists of its Jacksonville, Florida homebuilding operations. Orlando segment primarily consists of its Orlando, Florida homebuilding operations. Colorado segment primarily consists of its greater Denver homebuilding operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

WINMARK CORPORATION (WINA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winmark Corporation is a franchising company. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade merchandise. The leasing segment includes the Company's equipment leasing business. The Company offers licenses to operate franchises using the service marks Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. In addition, the Company sells point-of-sale system hardware to its franchisees and certain merchandise to its Play It Again Sports franchisees. The Company has approximately 1,303 franchises in operation in the United States and Canada and over 2,800 available territories. The Company also operates as a middle-market equipment leasing business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. Its subsidiaries also include Grow Biz Games, Inc., and Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC (HLT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is a global hospitality company. The Company is engaged in managing, franchising, owning and leasing hotels and resorts, and licensing its intellectual property, including brand names, trademarks and service marks. It has a portfolio of approximately 22 brands comprising more than7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. It has two segments: management and franchise and ownership. The management and franchise segment includes all of the hotels it manages for third-party owners, as well as all franchised hotels that licenses its IP, including its brand names, trademarks and service marks, and where it provides other contracted services to third-party owners. Its brands include Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT INC (ACEL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accel Entertainment, Inc. is a distributed gaming operator in the United States and a partner for local business owners in the markets it serves. The Company's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The Company's gaming-as-a-service platform provides local businesses with a turnkey gaming solution. It owns all of its gaming equipment and manages the operating process for its licensed partners. In addition to its gaming business, it also installs, operates and services redemption devices that have ATM functionality, ATMs and amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

