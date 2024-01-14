Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 1/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

WINGSTOP INC (WING) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wingstop Inc. is a fast casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The Company is in the business of franchising and operating Wingstop restaurants. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. It offers classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in about 11 distinctive flavors. The Company also complements its wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches with seasoned fries, ranch, bleu cheese dips, hand-cut carrots and celery. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. It also developed a custom Website and mobile ordering application. The Company operates approximately a total of 1,916 restaurants in 44 states and nine countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BEAZER HOMES USA INC (BZH) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is a geographically diversified homebuilder. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Southeast. Its West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. Its East segment includes Indiana, Maryland/Delaware, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It uses its digital and traditional marketing vehicles and other promotional activities, including its Website www.beazer.com, real estate listing sites, digital advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing, and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage located in the areas of its developments, as well as additional activities. The Company has operations in approximately 13 states within three geographic regions in the United States. The Company has maintained and owned approximately 242 model homes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC (IBP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Installed Building Products, Inc. is a residential insulation installer and a diversified installer of complementary building products. The Company's building products include waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products for residential and commercial builders. Its segments include Installation, Distribution and Manufacturing. Its Installation segment is engaged in the installation of various products in the residential new construction, repair and remodel and commercial construction end markets from its national network of branch locations. Its Distribution segment sells insulation, gutters and accessories primarily to installers of these products who operate in multiple end markets. Its Manufacturing segment consists of its cellulose insulation manufacturing operations. The Company operates over 240 branch locations serving all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC (ADR) (IHG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based global hospitality company. The Company franchises its brands and manages its hotels on behalf of third-party hotel owners. The Company's segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East Asia, and Africa (EMEAA), Greater China, and Central Functions. The Americas segment has more than 4356 (515496 rooms) hotels. The EMEAA Segment has more than 1169 (229664 rooms) hotels. The Greater China segment has more than 639 (166467 rooms) hotels. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites and other. Its composition of rooms includes franchised; managed; and owned, leased, and managed leases. IHG One Rewards is its loyalty program. The Company operates over 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

KURA SUSHI USA INC (KRUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (Kura Sushi) is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant. Kura Sushi is engaged in serving Japanese cuisine through a sushi service model. Kura Sushi menu comprises nigiri, rolls, hand roll, gunkan, sides, noodles, and desserts. Its nigiri includes seared eel with miso cream cheese, albacore otoro, garlic ponzu salmon, salmon toro and yellowtail. Its rolls include caterpillar roll, ikura norimaki, rainbow roll and shrimp avocado roll. Its hot rolls include avocado hand roll, spicy tuna hand roll, eel hand roll (soy paper) and vegetable hand roll (soy paper). Its gunkan includes ikura (salmon roe), real crab meat and tuna yukhoe. Its sides include chicken gyoza dumplings, fried takoyaki, softshell crab tempura and yellowtail cheek. Its noodles include beef udon, shoyu ramen and tonkotsu ramen. Its desserts include watermelon, vanilla ice cream and watermelon. The Company operates over 54 restaurants across 15 states and Washington, District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

