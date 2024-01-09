Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/9/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

GARMIN LTD (GRMN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) is a Switzerland-based entity. The Company and its subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments: fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine and auto. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices. Garmin offers various products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking. Company's aviation business segment is a provider of solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as military and government customers and serves a range of aircraft, including transport aircraft, business aviation, general aviation, experimental/light sport, helicopters, optionally piloted vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Company operates worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ROSS STORES INC (ROST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ross Stores, Inc. is engaged in operating two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd's DISCOUNTS. Ross is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,693 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 21 states, which offer in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off department and discount store regular prices every day. It operates a total of 2,015 stores comprised of 1,693 Ross stores and 322 dd's DISCOUNTS stores. It operates distribution processing facilities. It also operates warehouse facilities for pack away storage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC (MAR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott International, Inc. is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties under various brand names. The Company has two segments: U.S. & Canada and International. Its Classic Luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Its Distinctive Luxury hotel brands include W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, and Bvlgari. Its Classic Premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Its Distinctive Premium hotel brands include Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, and Design Hotels. Its Classic Select hotel brands include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, and Protea Hotels. Its Distinctive Select hotel brands include Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC (AEO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a global specialty retailer. The Company offers an assortment of apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men and women under the American Eagle brand, and intimates, apparel, active wear, and swim collections under the Aerie brand. The Company operates through two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. It sells directly to consumers through its retail channel, which includes its stores and concession-based shop-within-shops. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Japan. The Company also has license agreements with third parties to operate American Eagle and Aerie stores and online marketplace businesses throughout Asia, Europe, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. The Company also operates Todd Snyder New York (Todd Snyder), a premium menswear brand, and Unsubscribed, which focuses on slow fashion. The Company operates about 865 American Eagle stores and 295 Aerie brand stand-alone stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC (PZZA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John's. The Company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-owned restaurant segment consists of the operations of all domestic Company-owned restaurants; North America commissaries segment comprises approximately 11 full-service regional dough production and distribution quality control centers in the United States; North America franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities; and International operations segment principally consists of distribution sales to franchised Papa John's restaurants located in the United Kingdom and its franchise sales and support activities. The Company operates approximately 5,706 Papa John's restaurants in operation, consisting of 522 Company-owned and 5,184 franchised restaurants operating in 48 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

