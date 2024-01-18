Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/18/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP (GOLF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. The Company's segments include Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear, and FootJoy golf wear. The Titleist golf balls segment is engaged in the design and manufacturing of a golf balls. The Titleist golf clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons) under the Titleist brand, wedges under the Vokey Design brand and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist golf gear segment includes golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, headcovers, and other golf accessories. The FootJoy golf wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The Company's products include golf balls, golf clubs, wedges and putters, golf shoes, golf gloves, golf gear, and golf and ski outerwear and apparel. It designs, manufactures and markets a range of products under the Titleist, FootJoy and KJUS brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PLANET FITNESS INC (PLNT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Planet Fitness, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment primarily includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its subsidiaries operate three lines of business, which include licensing and selling franchises, owning and operating fitness centers, and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. The Company has approximately 2,446 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (HOV) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, conducts all of its homebuilding and financial services operations. Its segment includes Homebuilding and Financial services. The Homebuilding segment consists of three segments: Northeast (Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia); Southeast (Florida, Georgia and South Carolina), and West (Arizona, California and Texas). The Homebuilding segments are engaged in the sale and construction of single-family attached and detached homes, attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It also includes sales of land. The Financial services segment provides mortgage banking and title services to homebuilding operations customers. Its residential development activities include site planning and engineering, obtaining environmental and other regulatory approvals and constructing roads, drainage facilities and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

KONTOOR BRANDS INC (KTB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle apparel company. The Company designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes and licenses apparel, footwear and accessories, primarily under the brand names Wrangler and Lee. Its segments include Wrangler, Lee, and Other. The Wrangler segment offers denim, apparel, and accessories for adults and children. Wrangler branded products are available through wholesale arrangements with mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, independently operated partnership stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as through its Company-operated retail stores and websites. Its Lee segment offers jeans, pants, shirts, shorts, and jackets for adults and children. Its products are sold in the United States through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, Company-operated stores and online. Its products are also sold internationally, primarily in the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC (STRA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Strategic Education, Inc. is an education services company. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through its subsidiaries Strayer University and Capella University, both accredited post-secondary institutions of higher education located in the United States, Torrens University, an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education located in Australia. Its segments include U.S. Higher Education (USHE), Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology. The USHE segment offers certificate and degree programs to working adults primarily through Strayer University and Capella University. Its Education Technology Services segment is focused on developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build employee education benefits programs. The Australia/New Zealand segment is comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

