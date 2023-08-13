Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 8/13/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

VIZIO HOLDING CORP (VZIO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VIZIO Holding Corp. is engaged in delivering entertainment and lifestyle enhancements that make its products the center of the connected home. The Company operates through two segments: Device and Platform+. The Device segment offers a range of Smart televisions (TVs) designed to address specific consumer preferences, as well as a portfolio of sound bars that deliver audio experiences. Its collection of soundbars delivers the home theater experience. Platform+ segment is comprised of SmartCast, the Company's Smart TV operating system that enables its fully integrated entertainment solution, and Inscape, which powers its data intelligence and services. SmartCast delivers an array of content and applications through an easy-to-use interface. It supports many streaming applications, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV, and hosts its own free, advertising-supported application, WatchFree+.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SOLO BRANDS INC (DTC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Solo Brands, Inc. is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform that operates through four outdoor lifestyle brands, which include Solo Stove, Oru Kayak (Oru), ISLE Paddle Boards (ISLE), and Chubbies apparel. The Company's brands develop products and market them directly to customers primarily through e-commerce channels. Its Solo Stoves include the Lite, Titan, and Campfire. Solo Stove is an ultralight portable backpacking camp stove that can boil water in under 10 minutes using just twigs, sticks, and leaves. Its Solo Stove fire pit product offering includes the Ranger, Bonfire, and Yukon. Its Oru brand includes five kayak models, the Inlet, Beach LT, Bay ST, Coast XT, and Haven. Its ISLE brand offers padded boards across seven product categories, including inflatables, yoga, fishing, all around, touring, surf, and epoxy. Its Chubbies brand offers apparel across five product lines, which include swim trunks, casual shorts, sport, polos and shirts, and lounge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC (BJRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant. The Company's restaurants feature a menu with approximately 100 menu items designed to offer various items, including slow roasted entrees, such as prime rib, EnLIGHTened Entrees, such as Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, original signature deep-dish pizza, the Pizookie dessert and BJs craft beers. Its craft beer is produced at five in-house brewing facilities and by independent third-party brewers using its recipes. The Company is a national restaurant chain, which owns and operates approximately 216 restaurants located in 30 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD (GIII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. Its segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin and Karl Lagerfeld businesses, other than sales of products under the Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand from its retail stores and digital outlets. The retail operations segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through its company-operated stores and through digital channels. Its company-operated retail channels consist primarily of DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE INC (RSI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is an online gaming and entertainment company. The Company is primarily focused on online casino and online sports betting in the United States, Canada, and Latin American markets. The Company provides its customers with an array of gaming offerings, such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that users can earn or purchase. Its real-money online casino and online sports betting offerings are provided under its BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in the United States and Canada and under its RushBet brand in Latin America (which includes Mexico). It also operates and/or supports retail sports betting for its brick-and-mortar partners primarily under their respective brands. It also offers social gaming under partner brands, as well as its own brands. It offers real-money mobile and online operations in over 15 United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.