Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 10/15/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DOLLAR TREE INC (DLTR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dollar Tree, Inc. is an operator of discount variety stores. Its business segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise predominantly at the fixed price. Its stores are operating under the brand names Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. It operates 15 distribution centers in the United States and two in Canada. Dollar Tree stores consists of consumable merchandise, variety merchandise, and seasonal goods. Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise retail discount stores providing customers with a selection of merchandise in convenient neighborhood stores. Family Dollar segment consists of its store operations under the Family Dollar brand and 10 distribution centers. Family Dollar stores consists of consumable merchandise, home products, apparel and accessories merchandise, and seasonal and electronics merchandise. It also owns trademarks, including Family Dollar and Family Dollar Stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CHEWY INC (CHWY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chewy, Inc. is a pure-play e-commerce company geared towards pet products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The Company's brands include A Pet Hub, Bark and Slumber, B&G Martin, Babyliss Pro Pet, C&F, Nutro, ORIJEN, NexGard, Frisco and others. It offers quality pet food, treats and supplies, and pet healthcare products. The Company's product offerings include Food products such as dry food, wet food, veterinary diets and food toppings; Treat products, such as treat products, such as soft and chewy treats, biscuits, cookies and crunchy treats, dental treats, jerky treats, bones, bully sticks and natural chews; Vitamin and supplements, such as Hip & Joint, Digestive Health & Probiotics, Multivitamins, Heart & Liver and others, and Healthcare products such as Dental Care, First Aid & Recovery, Ear Care, Eye Care, Milk Replacers, DNA Tests and others. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC (BJRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant. The Company's restaurants feature a menu with approximately 100 menu items designed to offer various items, including slow roasted entrees, such as prime rib, EnLIGHTened Entrees, such as Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, original signature deep-dish pizza, the Pizookie dessert and BJs craft beers. Its craft beer is produced at five in-house brewing facilities and by independent third-party brewers using its recipes. The Company is a national restaurant chain, which owns and operates approximately 216 restaurants located in 30 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company has two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment primarily comprises sales to its network of partners, including department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators representing approximately 3,100 Skechers branded stores worldwide; dedicated e-commerce retailers; and international distributors. Direct-to-Consumer segment primarily comprises sales by Skechers directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including approximately 1,450 the Company-owned retail stores in formats consisting of concept, factory outlet and big box; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and hosted direct-to-consumer sales through marketplaces in select international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD (GIII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. Its segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin and Karl Lagerfeld businesses, other than sales of products under the Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand from its retail stores and digital outlets. The retail operations segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through its company-operated stores and through digital channels. Its company-operated retail channels consist primarily of DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

