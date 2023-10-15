Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 10/15/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR) (HMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Honda Motor Co Ltd is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the motorcycle business, the automobile business, the financial service business and the life creation business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Motorcycle segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles and related parts. The Automobile segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of automobiles and related parts. The Financial Service segment is engaged in the sales financing and leasing of its products. The Life Creation and Other Products segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of power products and related parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO (GT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Tires industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. The Company also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals. It is also an operator of commercial truck service and tire retreading centers. It operates approximately 950 retail outlets where it offers its products for sale to consumer and commercial customers and provides repair and other services. The Company's segments represent its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. It manufactures and markets various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications. Its brands include Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft and Roadmaster. It manufactures products in approximately 57 manufacturing facilities in over 23 countries worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

