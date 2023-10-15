News & Insights

Markets
HMC

Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 10/15/2023

October 15, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by John Reese for Validea ->

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR) (HMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Honda Motor Co Ltd is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the motorcycle business, the automobile business, the financial service business and the life creation business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Motorcycle segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles and related parts. The Automobile segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of automobiles and related parts. The Financial Service segment is engaged in the sales financing and leasing of its products. The Life Creation and Other Products segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of power products and related parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO:PASS
RETURN ON ASSETS:PASS
CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS:FAIL
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME:PASS
CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETSPASS
CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO:FAIL
CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN:FAIL
CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER:PASS

Detailed Analysis of HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR)

HMC Guru Analysis

HMC Fundamental Analysis

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO (GT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Tires industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. The Company also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals. It is also an operator of commercial truck service and tire retreading centers. It operates approximately 950 retail outlets where it offers its products for sale to consumer and commercial customers and provides repair and other services. The Company's segments represent its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. It manufactures and markets various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications. Its brands include Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft and Roadmaster. It manufactures products in approximately 57 manufacturing facilities in over 23 countries worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO:PASS
RETURN ON ASSETS:PASS
CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS:FAIL
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME:PASS
CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETSFAIL
CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO:PASS
CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING:FAIL
CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN:FAIL
CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER:PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO

GT Guru Analysis

GT Fundamental Analysis

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Validea
At Validea we believe the best way to outperform the market is to follow the investment factors and strategies that have done so over long periods of time. Since 2003, our team has been dedicated to bringing the fundamental strategies of great investors and academics to the professional and retail investment communities via the tools, portfolios and research found on Validea.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMC
GT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.