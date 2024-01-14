Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 1/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

FOOT LOCKER INC (FL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through three operating segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Sidestep, WSS, and atmos. The Company uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. The Company operates approximately 2,714 stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia. The Kids Foot Locker offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children. Champs Sports is a primarily mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer in North America. It also operates Community and Power Stores across the geographies in which it operates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FOOT LOCKER INC

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO (GT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Tires industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. The Company also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals. It is also an operator of commercial truck service and tire retreading centers. It operates approximately 950 retail outlets where it offers its products for sale to consumer and commercial customers and provides repair and other services. The Company's segments represent its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. It manufactures and markets various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications. Its brands include Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft and Roadmaster. It manufactures products in approximately 57 manufacturing facilities in over 23 countries worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO

GOPRO INC (GPRO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GoPro, Inc. produces cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company offers a family of cameras, including its cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black and MAX cameras. Its HERO11 Black is a waterproof camera, featuring HyperSmooth 5.0 image stabilization. HERO10 Black camera offers 5,300 pixels (5.3K) video at 60 frames per second and HERO9 Black camera offers 5K video at 30 frames per second. Its MAX captures video in 360-degrees at 6K resolution and stitches to 5.6K. It offers a range of mounts and accessories, with a camera or sold separately. It also offers offer mobile and Web applications that provides a media workflow for archiving, editing, multi-clip story creation and sharing content on the fly. Its GoPro subscription service offers a range of benefits, including a camera protection plan and a platform that enables subscribers to easily access, edit and share content. It also offers lifestyle gear, such as bags, t-shirts and other soft goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOPRO INC

GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO (GHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company. The Company's segments include Kaplan International, Kaplan Higher Education, Kaplan Supplemental Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Automotive. Kaplan International includes postsecondary education, professional training and language training businesses outside the United States. Higher Education includes Kaplan as a service provider to higher education institutions. Supplemental Education includes Kaplan's test preparation programs and domestic professional and other continuing education businesses. Television Broadcasting includes seven television stations located in Houston, Texas (TX); Detroit, Michigan (MI); Orlando, Florida (FL); San Antonio, TX; Roanoke, Virginia (VA); and two stations in Jacksonville, FL. Its operations include education, television broadcasting online, podcast, print and local TV news; manufacturing; home health and hospice care, and automotive dealerships.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY INC (WOOF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is a pet health and wellness company. The Company is focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its own Petco partners. It provides holistic pet health and wellness offerings, including premium products, services, and veterinary care. It integrates its product offering with its services business, building on the foundation of treating the whole pet, including their physical, mental and social well-being. Its service offering includes a suite of pet health services, including veterinary care, grooming, and training. It operates over 1,500 pet care centers across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. It offers a complete pet health and wellness ecosystem accessible through its pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY INC

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

