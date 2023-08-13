Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 8/13/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omnichannel sporting goods retailer. The Company offers an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates over 728 locations across the United States, serving its customer's dedicated teammates, in-store services and specialty shop-in-shops. It owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! specialty concept stores and offer its products both online and through its mobile applications. The Company also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. It carries a variety of brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Easton, Hoka, Nike, On, Patagonia, Peloton, TaylorMade, The North Face, Titleist, Under Armour and Yeti.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC

DOMINO'S PIZZA INC (DPZ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Domino's Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates two distinct service models within its stores with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. stores, international franchise and supply chain. The U.S. stores segment consists primarily of its franchise operations, which consist of approximately 6,400 franchised stores located in the United States. The segment also operates a network of approximately 286 U.S. Company-owned stores. The international franchise segment is comprised of a network of franchised stores in approximately 90 international markets. The Company operates 22 regional dough manufacturing and supply chain centers, two thin crust manufacturing facilities, one vegetable processing center and one center, providing equipment and supplies to its United States and certain international stores. It also operates five dough manufacturing and supply chain centers in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DOMINO'S PIZZA INC

LOWE'S COMPANIES INC (LOW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates home improvement and hardware stores. It offers a range of products in departments, including appliances, bathroom, building supplies, cleaning and pet supplies, doors and windows, electrical, flooring and rugs, hardware, heating and cooling, home decor and furniture, kitchen, lawn and garden, lighting and ceiling fans, molding and millwork, outdoor living and patio, paint, plumbing, smart home, security, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), sports and fitness, storage and organization, tools, accessible home, animal and pet care, automotive, and holiday decorations. The Company offers installation and services for the bathroom, doors and windows, exterior home, flooring, heating and cooling, home accessibility, interior home, and kitchen. It offers products and services through its contact centers, in-store, online, or through its mobile application. It operates over 1,700 home improvement stores in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LOWE'S COMPANIES INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

