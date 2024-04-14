Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 4/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

JACK IN THE BOX INC. (JACK) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jack in the Box Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising quick-service restaurants (QSR). The Company operates and franchises Jack in the Box, hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states and Del Taco a QSR chain by units in the United States with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Jack in the Box is a hamburger chain, which offers a selection of products, including classic burgers, such as Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines, such as Buttery Jack burgers. The Company also offers breakfast sandwiches with freshly cracked eggs, tacos, curly fries, egg rolls, specialty sandwiches and real ice cream shakes, among other items. The Company allows its guests to customize meals to their tastes and order any product on the menu when they want it, including breakfast at night, or burgers and chicken in the morning. It also involves the concept of drive-thru restaurants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JACK IN THE BOX INC.

JACK Guru Analysis

JACK Fundamental Analysis

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer. The Company serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. The Company also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. It carries a wide variety of national brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Easton, Hoka, Jordan, New Balance and Nike. The Company's vertical brands include brands that it owns across hardlines and softlines and are available exclusively in its stores and online such as Alpine Design, CALIA, DSG, ETHOS, Fitness Gear, MAXFLI, Nishiki, Quest, Top-Flite, and Walter Hagen, as well as brands that it licenses from third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC

DKS Guru Analysis

DKS Fundamental Analysis

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (MGM) is a large-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, is a global gaming and entertainment company with domestic and international locations. The Company's segments include Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. The Las Vegas Strip Resorts segment consists of casino resorts: Aria (including Vdara), Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (including Delano and Four Seasons), Luxor, New York-New York (including The Park), Excalibur, and Park MGM (including NoMad Las Vegas). The Regional Operations consist of casino properties: MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey; MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland; MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts; Empire City in Yonkers, New York, and MGM Northfield Park in Northfield Park, Ohio. It operates approximately 16 domestic casino properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Guru Analysis

MGM Fundamental Analysis

DR HORTON INC (DHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company's segments include Homebuilding, Rental, Forestar, Financial Services and Others. The Homebuilding segment is engaged in the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes, with operations in around 118 markets across 33 states. The Rental segment consists of single-family and multi-family rental operations. Its single-family rental operations construct and lease single-family homes within a community and then market each community for a bulk sale of rental homes. The Forestar segment is a residential lot development company with operations in around 54 markets across 22 states. Its homebuilding segment acquires finished lots from Forestar. The Financial services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of the Company's homebuilding markets. The Other segment includes insurance-related operations, owns water rights and other water-related assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DR HORTON INC

DHI Guru Analysis

DHI Fundamental Analysis

ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC (ARCO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is a McDonald's franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald's-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay. Its menus feature over three tiers of products: entry-level options, such as its Big Pleasures, Small Prices offerings and Almuerzos Colombianos (Colombian Lunches) in Colombia; core menu options, such as the Big Mac, Happy Meal and Quarter Pounder, and premium options, such as Big Tasty or Angus premium hamburgers and chicken sandwiches and low-calorie or low-sodium products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC

ARCO Guru Analysis

ARCO Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.