Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 10/15/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC (HGV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a timeshare company. The Company is engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans and ancillary reservation services, primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The Company operates through two segments: Real estate sales and financing and Resort operations and club management. Real estate sales and financing market and sell vacation ownership interests (VOIs). The Company also sources VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers. It also provides consumer financing, which includes interest income generated from the origination of consumer loans to customers to finance their purchase of VOIs and servicing the loans. Resort operations and club management segment manage the clubs and earn activation fees, annual dues and transaction fees from member exchanges for other vacation products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC

HGV Guru Analysis

HGV Fundamental Analysis

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC (IBP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Installed Building Products, Inc. is a residential insulation installer and a diversified installer of complementary building products. The Company's building products include waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products for residential and commercial builders. Its segments include Installation, Distribution and Manufacturing. Its Installation segment is engaged in the installation of various products in the residential new construction, repair and remodel and commercial construction end markets from its national network of branch locations. Its Distribution segment sells insulation, gutters and accessories primarily to installers of these products who operate in multiple end markets. Its Manufacturing segment consists of its cellulose insulation manufacturing operations. The Company operates over 230 branch locations serving all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC

IBP Guru Analysis

IBP Fundamental Analysis

JD.COM INC(ADR) (JD) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JD.com Inc is a holding company mainly engaged in e-commerce business. The Company operates two segments. JD Retail segment consists of online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. The Company offers electronics products, home appliances and other general merchandise categories. The Company has its own online platform, which third-party merchants offer products on it. The Company provides marketing and display advertising services to third-party merchants, suppliers and other business partners on its website channels. New Businesses segment includes logistics services provided to third parties, overseas business, technology initiatives, as well as asset management services to logistics property investors and sale of development properties. It offers comprehensive supply chain solutions to third parties through JD Logistics, including warehousing, transportation, delivery and after-sales service. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the China market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JD.COM INC(ADR)

JD Guru Analysis

JD Fundamental Analysis

TJX COMPANIES INC (TJX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company's segments include Marmaxx and HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. The T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States (Marmaxx) are collectively the off-price retailers in the United States with a total of 2,482 stores. HomeGoods segment is an off-price retailer of home fashions in the United States with approximately 894 stores. HomeGoods offers an eclectic assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware, as well as expanded pet and gourmet food departments. The TJX Canada segment operates the Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls chains in Canada. Winners is the off-price family apparel and home fashions retailer in Canada. The TJX International segment operates the T.K. Maxx and Homesense chains in Europe and the T.K. Maxx chain in Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TJX COMPANIES INC

TJX Guru Analysis

TJX Fundamental Analysis

CEDAR FAIR, L.P. (FUN) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cedar Fair, L.P. is a regional amusement park operator with approximately 13 properties in its portfolio consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary resort facilities. The Company's parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with rides and immersive entertainment. The Company's parks operate seasonally except for Knott's Berry Farm, which is typically open daily on a year-round basis. Its seasonal parks are generally open daily from Memorial Day until Labor Day. In addition to daily operations, its seasonal parks are open during select weekends, including at various properties in the fourth quarter for Halloween and winter events. Its flagship park, Cedar Point, is located on a peninsula in Sandusky, Ohio. Cedar Point serves a six-state region, which includes Ohio and Michigan, western Pennsylvania and New York, northern West Virginia and Indiana, as well as southwestern Ontario, Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

FUN Guru Analysis

FUN Fundamental Analysis

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

