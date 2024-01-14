Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. (EAT) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brinker International, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company. The Company owns, develops, operates and franchises the Chilis Grill & Bar (Chilis) and Maggianos Little Italy (Maggianos) restaurant brands, as well as a virtual brand, Its Just Wings. The Company operates through two segments: Chili's and Maggiano's. The Chili's segment includes the Company-owned Chili's restaurants, which are principally located in the United States, within the full-service casual dining segment of the industry. The Chili's segment also has Company-owned restaurants in Canada, and franchised locations in the United States, other countries and two United States territories. The Maggiano's segment includes the Company-owned Maggiano's restaurants in the United States as well as its domestic franchise business. The Company owns, operates or franchises approximately 1,600 restaurants in approximately 29 countries and two United States territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EAT Guru Analysis

EAT Fundamental Analysis

JACK IN THE BOX INC. (JACK) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jack in the Box Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising quick-service restaurants (QSR). The Company operates and franchises Jack in the Box, hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states and Del Taco a QSR chain by units in the United States with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Jack in the Box is a hamburger chain, which offers a selection of products, including classic burgers, such as Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines, such as Buttery Jack burgers. The Company also offers breakfast sandwiches with freshly cracked eggs, tacos, curly fries, egg rolls, specialty sandwiches and real ice cream shakes, among other items. The Company allows its guests to customize meals to their tastes and order any product on the menu when they want it, including breakfast at night, or burgers and chicken in the morning. It also involves the concept of drive-thru restaurants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JACK IN THE BOX INC.

JACK Guru Analysis

JACK Fundamental Analysis

STRIDE INC (LRN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stride, Inc. is an education services company providing virtual and blended learning. It provides tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary and postsecondary settings. It offers K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, it delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Its technology-based products and services enable its clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress and support students. Its solutions address two markets: General Education and Career Learning. For both the General Education and Career Learning markets, it offers school-as-a-service offering, which includes an integrated package of curriculum, technology systems, instruction, and support services that it administer on behalf of its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STRIDE INC

LRN Guru Analysis

LRN Fundamental Analysis

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company. The Company operates through two segments: Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts. This segment is wholly comprised of its Wyndham Destinations business line. The Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment is comprised of its exchange and travel club business lines. Its travel club business line includes its RCI travel club; B2B travel clubs, which offer white-label solutions to associations, organizations, and other closed user groups, and Travel + Leisure GO, which provides a travel club offering direct to consumer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRAVEL + LEISURE CO

TNL Guru Analysis

TNL Fundamental Analysis

WENDYS CO (WEN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Wendy's Company is engaged in the business of operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The Company operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International and Global Real Estate & Development. The Wendy's U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy's restaurants in the United States. The Wendy's International segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy's restaurants in countries and territories other than the United States. The Global Real Estate & Development segment includes real estate activity for owned sites and sites leased from third parties, which are leased and/or subleased to franchisees, and also includes its share of the income of its TimWen real estate joint venture. The Company has approximately 5,994 Wendy's restaurants in operation in the United States. Of these restaurants, 403 were operated by the Company and 5,591 were operated by a total of 217 franchisees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WENDYS CO

WEN Guru Analysis

WEN Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.