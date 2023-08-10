Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/10/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SHUTTERSTOCK INC (SSTK) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shutterstock, Inc. (Shutterstock) is a provider of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. The Company's offerings are distributed to customers in various ranges of brands, including Splash News, Pond5, TurboSquid, Offset, PremiumBeat, Bigstock, PicMonkey, and Shutterstock Studios. Its Shutterstock brand includes various content types and offerings, such as images, footage, music, three-dimensional (3D), and creative design software. The Company's Splash News brand is an entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide. The Pond5 brand is a video marketplace. The TurboSquid brand is a 3D content marketplace. The PicMonkey brand is an online graphic design and image editing platform. The Offset brand is a high-end image collection. The Shutterstock Studios brand is an end-to-end custom creative shop. The PremiumBeat brand is a curated royalty-free music library. The Bigstock brand is engaged in stock media offering.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (ATGE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a healthcare educator and workforce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing postsecondary education industry and includes the operations of Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice and includes the operations of Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry and includes the operations of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

FRONTDOOR INC (FTDR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Frontdoor, Inc. is a provider of home service plans in the United States. The Company operates under the brands American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard and Landmark Home Warranty. Its customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes and assets from costly and unplanned breakdowns of home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as optional coverages for electronics, pools, spas and pumps. Its plan covers the repair or replacement of components of home systems and appliances. Its operations also include its ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning to, among other things, help home service professionals more quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

