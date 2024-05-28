Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/28/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EVERI HOLDINGS INC (EVRI) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everi Holdings Inc. develops and offers products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve its customers' patron engagement, and help its casino customers operate their businesses. It develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. It operates through two segments: Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). The Games segment provides gaming operators with gaming technology and entertainment products and services, including gaming machines, primarily comprising Class II, Class III and Historic Horse Racing slot machines placed under participation and fixed-fee lease arrangements or sold to casino customers. The FinTech segment provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services, including financial access and related services supporting digital, cashless and physical cash options across mobile, assisted and self-service channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EVERI HOLDINGS INC

EVRI Guru Analysis

EVRI Fundamental Analysis

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC (IGT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Game Technology PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in gaming. The Company operates and provides an integrated portfolio of gaming technology products and services, including online and instant lottery systems, iLottery, instant ticket printing, lottery management services, commercial services, gaming systems, electronic gaming machines, iGaming, and sports betting. The Company operates through three segments. The Global Lottery segment operates traditional lottery and iLottery businesses across the world, which includes sales, operations, product development, technology, and support, across the world. The Global Gaming segment operates a land-based gaming business across the world, which includes sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operation, and technology, across the world. The Digital & Betting segment operates iGaming and sports betting activities across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

IGT Guru Analysis

IGT Fundamental Analysis

MASTERBRAND INC (MBC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasterBrand, Inc. is a manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America and offers a comprehensive portfolio of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom and other parts of the home. The Company's products are available in a variety of designs, finishes and styles and span various categories of the cabinets market, such as stock, semi-custom and premium cabinetry. The Company's products are sold throughout the United States and Canada to the remodeling and new construction markets through three primary channels: dealers, retailers and builders. Its retail sales occur in-store and through various e-commerce channels, including its retail channel partners' online presence. The Company partners with regional and large-scale builders for single-family construction throughout North America, serving them directly or through a distribution network, allowing it to customize its service to each builder's requirements. The Company's brands include Mantra, Diamond and Omega.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MASTERBRAND INC

MBC Guru Analysis

MBC Fundamental Analysis

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC (DIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) concept in the American full-serve restaurant segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company also owns and franchises the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the midscale full-service restaurant segment within the family dining category of the restaurant industry and Fuzzy's Taco Shop (Fuzzy's) concept in the Mexican limited-service restaurant segment. The Company's segments include franchise operations, Rental operations, Financing operations and Company restaurant operations. The franchise operations segment consists of approximately 1,642 Applebee's franchised restaurants; 1,814 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants, and 131 Fuzzy's franchised restaurants. The Rental operations segment consists of lease or sublease agreements covering 571 IHOP franchised restaurants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC

DIN Guru Analysis

DIN Fundamental Analysis

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer. The Company's product categories include cosmetics, skincare, haircare products and styling tools, fragrance and bath, services, and accessories and other. The Company has one segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. It offers a range of beauty services in its stores, focusing on hair, makeup, brow and skin services. Its skin services include a skin treatment room or dedicated skin treatment area on the sales floor. Its Ulta Beauty store prototype includes an open salon area, with most of its stores offering brow services on the salon floor. It offers a new way to shop for beauty - bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place. In addition to ship to home order fulfillment, it offers guests Buy Online, Pick-up in Store, Curbside Pickup, and Store 2 Door, which provides the ability for customers to order in-store and have products delivered to their homes. It operates over 1,350 retail stores across 50 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ULTA BEAUTY INC

ULTA Guru Analysis

ULTA Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.