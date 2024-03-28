Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 3/28/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

FRONTDOOR INC (FTDR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Frontdoor, Inc. is a provider of home warranties in the United States. The Company's customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes, typically their assets, from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The Company operates under the brands American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard and Landmark Home Warranty. Its annual service subscribe plan covers the repair or replacement of major components of more than 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as optional coverages for electronics, pools, spas, and pumps. Its operations also include its Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning to, among other things, help home service professionals more quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FRONTDOOR INC

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, through its academic institutions, offers quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's academic institutions include Colorado Technical University (CTU) and the American InterContinental University System (AIUS), which provides degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Its academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs. CTU offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity and criminal justice. AIUS offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education, health sciences and criminal justice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP

LAUREATE EDUCATION INC (LAUR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laureate Education, Inc. operates a portfolio of degree-granting higher education institutions (Laureate International Universities network) in Mexico and Peru. Laureate International Universities network offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees through campus-based, online and hybrid programs. It has approximately 450,000 students enrolled at five institutions with over 50 campuses. It has two segments: Mexico and Peru. It owns Universidad del Valle de Mexico (UVM) and Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico (UNITEC) in Mexico. It also owns Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC), Universidad Privada del Norte (UPN) and CIBERTEC institution in Peru. Its institutions in Mexico and Peru offer traditional higher education students a private education alternative, with multiple brands and price points in each market and program. The Company offers various programs, including medicine and health sciences, engineering and information technology, and business and management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LAUREATE EDUCATION INC

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (GPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an international automotive retailer. The Company operates through two segments: the U.S. and the U.K. Through its dealerships and omnichannel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts retail and wholesale. The Company owns and operates approximately 202 automotive dealerships, 265 franchises, and 43 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. It sells retail used vehicles directly to its customers at its dealerships and via AcceleRide, and wholesale used vehicles at third party auctions. Its operations are primarily located in areas, including Texas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, California, Georgia, New Mexico, Maine, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Florida, South Carolina, Louisiana, Kansas, New York, Alabama, Maryland, and Mississippi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. is a branded apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets, and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its portfolio of lifestyle brands: Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Johnny Was, Southern Tide, TBBC, and Duck Head. The Company distributes primarily through its direct-to-consumer channels of distribution, which consist of its brand-specific retail stores, e-commerce websites, and outlets, as well as its Tommy Bahama food and beverage operations. Its wholesale operations consist of the distribution of products bearing its lifestyle brands, which complement its direct-to-consumer operations and provide access to a larger group of consumers. The Company is engaged in operating 292 stores, which include 103 Tommy Bahama retail stores, 21 Tommy Bahama retail-food & beverage locations, 33 Tommy Bahama outlets, 59 Lilly Pulitzer retail stores, 65 Johnny Was retail stores, two Johnny Was outlets, six Southern Tide retail stores, and three TBBC stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

