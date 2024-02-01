Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 2/1/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

H & R BLOCK INC (HRB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: H&R Block, Inc. is engaged in providing tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The Company provides assisted and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels, including in-person, online and mobile applications, virtual, and desktop software and distributes H&R Block-branded services and products. It also offers small business financial solutions through its Company-owned and franchise offices and online through Wave. The Company provides additional services, including Refund Transfers (RT), Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan (POM), H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard (Emerald Card), H&R Block Emerald Advance Lines of Credit (EA), Tax Identity Shield (TIS), Refund Advances (RA), and small business financial solutions. The RTs enable clients to receive their tax refunds by their chosen method of disbursement and include a feature enabling clients to deduct tax preparation and related fees from their tax refunds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of H & R BLOCK INC

HRB Guru Analysis

HRB Fundamental Analysis

DILLARD'S INC (DDS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dillard's, Inc. is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments: the operation of retail department stores and a general contracting construction company. It operates approximately 277 Dillard's stores, including 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors, LLC (CDI), whose business includes constructing and remodeling stores for the Company. The Company's merchandise selections include its lines of exclusive brand merchandise, such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The Company's retail stores are located primarily in shopping malls and open-air centers throughout the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DILLARD'S INC

DDS Guru Analysis

DDS Fundamental Analysis

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION (BC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures and markets recreational marine products, including marine propulsion products and boats, as well as parts and accessories for the marine and RV markets. Its segment consists of Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers. Engine P&A segment manufactures, markets, supplies and distributes products for both marine and non-marine markets. Navico Group segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and systems for the marine, RV, specialty vehicle and industrial markets. The Boat segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of boat brands and products: Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats, and Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

BC Guru Analysis

BC Fundamental Analysis

TAPESTRY INC (TPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tapestry, Inc. is a global house of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company's brands include Coach, Kate spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman. The Company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment includes global sales of Coach products to customers through Coach operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Kate Spade segment includes global sales primarily of kate spade new york brand products to customers through Kate Spade operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third-party distributors. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes global sales of Stuart Weitzman brand products primarily through Stuart Weitzman operated stores, sales to wholesale customers, through e-commerce sites, and through independent third-party distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TAPESTRY INC

TPR Guru Analysis

TPR Fundamental Analysis

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS INC (ASO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Its private label brand portfolio consists of 20 brands, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet and Freely. The Company offers merchandise across four divisions, which include outdoors, sports and recreation, apparel and footwear. It offers products across various categories, which include camping, fishing, hunting, fitness, team sports, recreation, front end, outdoor and seasonal apparel, youth apparel, athletic apparel, licensed apparel, licensed apparel, work footwear, youth footwear, athletic footwear and team sports footwear. It operates 268 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 18 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia and Cookeville, Tennessee. It also sells merchandise to customers across the United States through its academy.com website.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS INC

ASO Guru Analysis

ASO Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.