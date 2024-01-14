Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 1/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omni-channel specialty retailer for home products. Its brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company's free-to-join program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a library of cookbooks. The brand also includes Williams Sonoma Home that offers home furnishings and decorative accessories. Pottery Barn is an omnichannel home furnishings retailer. The Company operates 530 stores, which include 489 stores in 41 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 20 stores in Canada, 19 stores in Australia and two stores in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BEST BUY CO INC (BBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Best Buy Co., Inc. is engaged in personalizing and humanizing technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. Domestic segment is comprised of its operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business, and includes the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Health, CST, Current Health, Geek Squad, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen and Home, TechLiquidators and Yardbird and the domain names bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com and yardbird.com. International segment is comprised of all operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Geek Squad and the domain name bestbuy.ca. Domestic and International segments product categories include Computing and Mobile Phones, Consumer Electronics, Appliances, Entertainment, Services and Other. Computing and Mobile Phones category includes computing, mobile phones, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ARHAUS INC (ARHS) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arhaus, Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings. The Company through its proprietary model designs and sources products from manufacturers and artisans. It has approximately 82 showroom and design centers locations across the United States. The Company's in-home designers, who work with clients in the showroom and travel to its clients' residences and offer personalized solutions. The Company's online capabilities provide research and discovery and allow clients to begin or complete transactions online. Its online design services professionals and virtual tools complement its e-commerce platform by engaging clients and providing them with expert design advice and capabilities. The Company distributes two large catalogs each year, a January and a September edition, in both an online and physical format. The Company also distributes catalogs for specific categories, such as outdoor furnishings, special collections, and certain holidays.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

