Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On David Dreman - 4/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer. The Company's product categories include cosmetics, skincare, haircare products and styling tools, fragrance and bath, services, and accessories and other. The Company has one segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. It offers a range of beauty services in its stores, focusing on hair, makeup, brow and skin services. Its skin services include a skin treatment room or dedicated skin treatment area on the sales floor. Its Ulta Beauty store prototype includes an open salon area, with most of its stores offering brow services on the salon floor. It offers a new way to shop for beauty - bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place. In addition to ship to home order fulfillment, it offers guests Buy Online, Pick-up in Store, Curbside Pickup, and Store 2 Door, which provides the ability for customers to order in-store and have products delivered to their homes. It operates over 1,350 retail stores across 50 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is engaged in the design, distribution, and retail of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company's segments include company-operated stores and direct to consumer. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also offers apparel designed for being on the move and fitness-inspired accessories. Its technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories, which are sold through a chain of company-operated stores, direct to consumers through e-commerce, outlets, sales to wholesale accounts, license and supply arrangements, recommence, and sales from temporary locations. It also offers in-home connected fitness and associated content subscriptions through lululemon Studio. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

