Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/11/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company, which is a manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale, and distribution of the Company's broad range of home furnishings and accents. The retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to clients through a network of 139 Company-operated design centers. The Company operates approximately 139 retail design centers with 135 located in the United States and four in Canada. The Company also owns and operates ten manufacturing facilities, including four manufacturing plants, one sawmill, one rough mill and one kiln dry lumberyard in the United States, two manufacturing plants in Mexico and one manufacturing plant in Honduras.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MARINEMAX INC (HZO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MarineMax, Inc. is a recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht services company. The Company offers new and used recreational boats and related marine products, including engines, trailers, parts, and accessories. It operates through two segments: Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The Retail Operations segment includes the sale of new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, with a focus on premium brands in each segment. The Product Manufacturing segment includes the activity of Cruisers Yachts and Intrepid Powerboats. The Company also assists in arranging related boat financing, insurance, and extended service contracts; provide boat maintenance and repair services; offer slip and storage accommodations; provide boat and yacht brokerage sales; and conduct a yacht charter business. The Company operates over 130 locations worldwide, including 82 dealerships and 66 marina and storage facilities. In addition, it operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

DORMAN PRODUCTS INC (DORM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorman Products, Inc. is a supplier of replacement and upgrade parts in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, serving passenger cars, light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as specialty vehicles, including utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The Company is an aftermarket supplier of parts that are traditionally available to professional installers and consumers only from original equipment manufacturers or salvage yards. These parts include leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. Its product classes include powertrain, chassis, motor vehicle body, and hardware. Its products are sold primarily through aftermarket retailers, including through their online platforms; dealers; national, regional and local warehouse distributors and specialty markets; and salvage yards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC (GDEN) is a small-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focuses on casino and branded tavern operations. The Company operates over 5,600 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,000 hotel rooms. The Company owns approximately eight casinos and 69 gaming taverns in Nevada. The Company's segments include Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, and Nevada Tavern. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment consists of destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues and other amenities. The Nevada Locals Casinos segment consists of casino properties that cater to local customers who generally live within a five-mile radius. The Nevada Taverns segment consists of branded tavern locations, where the Company controls the food and beverage operations as well as the slot machines located within the tavern.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC (GRBK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing and sales and the creation of brand images at its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. The Company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The Builder operations Central segment represents operations by its builders in Texas. The Builder operations Southeast segment represents operations by its builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment acquires land for the development of residential lots that are transferred to its controlled builders or sold to third party homebuilders. The Company owns or controls approximately 28,700 home sites in high-growth submarkets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

