Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. (WGO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures recreation vehicles (RVs) and marine products with a diversified portfolio used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreational activities. It also designs and manufactures advanced battery solutions that deliver house power, supporting internal electrical features and appliances for a range of outdoor products including RVs, boats, specialty and other low-speed vehicles, as well as other industrial applications. It produces its towable RV units in Indiana; its motorhome RV units in Iowa and Indiana; its marine units in Indiana and Florida, and its battery solutions in Florida. Its products are offered under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Its segments include Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine, Barletta marine, Winnebago specialty vehicles and Lithionics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport boats, sterndrive and outboard boats. The Company's brands include Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt. The Company's Malibu segment includes manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. The Company's product portfolio of premium brands is used for a broad range of recreational boating activities including, among others, water sports, general recreational boating and fishing. The Company's Saltwater Fishing segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats (Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder and Hewes). The Company's Cobalt segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MALIBU BOATS INC

M/I HOMES INC (MHO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: M/I Homes, Inc. is a builder of single-family homes. The Company designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers. The Company primarily construct homes in planned development communities and mixed-use communities. The Company offer homes for sale in 196 communities within 17 markets located in 10 states. The Company operates through two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations are aggregated for reporting purposes into two reporting segments - the Northern and Southern regions. Homebuilding operations includes sale of land and lots. Its financial services operations support its homebuilding operations by providing mortgage loans and title services to the customers of its homebuilding operations. The financial services also offers mortgage banking services to its homebuyers through its subsidiary, M/I Financial, LLC (M/I Financial).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of M/I HOMES INC

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company's product categories include furniture, decor and accessories, and mattresses and bedding. Its furniture category includes living room, bedroom, dining room, office and outdoor. Its living room product line includes sofas and sleepers, and chairs and recliners, among others. Its bedroom product line includes beds, dressers, chests and others. Its dining room product line includes dining chairs, dining tables, barstools and others. Its office product line includes office chairs, file cabinets, and desks and hutches, among others. Its outdoor product line includes outdoor dining, outdoor seating, outdoor tables and others. Its decor and accessories category includes rugs, lighting, wall decor and mirrors, pillows and throws and accent decor. It carries mattress product lines, such as Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy and Stearns and Foster. The Company operates about 122 stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY (COLM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Sportswear Company is engaged in designing, development, marketing and distribution of outdoor, active and lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. Its Columbia brand offers authentic outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment products suited for hiking, trail running, snow, and fishing and hunting activities, as well as everyday outdoor activities. Its SOREL brand offers functional and fashionable footwear suited for all seasons. Its Mountain Hardwear brand offers premium apparel, accessories and equipment products designed to meet the needs of mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts. Its prAna brand offers apparel, accessories and equipment products for trail, climbing, studio and water-based activities. It sells its products in approximately 90 countries and operates in four geographic segments: United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

