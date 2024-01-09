Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 1/9/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SHOE CARNIVAL INC (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company offers customers an assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children. Its omnichannel bricks provides customers easy access to its broad assortment of branded footwear for work, athletics, daily activities, and special events via their choice of delivery channel. Its physical store carries shoes in two general categories: athletics and non-athletics with subcategories for men's, women's, and children's, as well as a broad range of accessories. It trademarks and service marks, including Shoe Carnival and associated trade dress and related logos, Y-NOT?, UNR8ED, Solanz, Shoe Perks, SC Work Wear, A Surprise In Store, Shoes 2U, Laces for Learning, Princess Lacey's Laces, and Shoe Station. The Company operates 397 stores across 35 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com and www.shoestation.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC (SMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket, and custom-engineered solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Engineered Solutions, Vehicle Control and Temperature Control. The Engineered Solutions segment supplies custom-engineered solutions to vehicle and equipment manufacturers, such as commercial and light vehicles, construction, agriculture, power sports and marine. The Vehicle Control segment offers ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery, electrical and safety, and wire sets and other product categories. The Temperature Control segment offers air conditioning system components and other thermal product categories. The Company sells its products to automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HIBBETT INC (HIBB) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hibbett, Inc. is an athletic fashion retailer. It operates approximately 1,143 retail stores in 36 states composed of 939 Hibbett stores, 188 City Gear stores and 16 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It offers personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and Adidas. Hibbett stores average 5,800 square feet and are located primarily in strip centers. City Gear stores average 5,200 square feet and are located primarily in strip centers. Sports Additions stores average 2,900 square feet with the located in malls and usually near a Hibbett store. It provides an assortment of premium brand name footwear, apparel, accessories and team sports equipment at competitive prices in a full-service omni-channel environment. Its store base consisted of approximately 916 stores located in strip centers and 227 enclosed mall locations. Its shopping channels include store locations, websites and mobile apps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NIKE INC (NKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NIKE, Inc. is engaged in the designing, marketing and distributing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories and services for sports and fitness activities. The Company's operating segments include North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA). It sells a line of equipment and accessories under the NIKE Brand name, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment and other equipment designed for sports activities. It also designs products specifically for the Jordan Brand and Converse. The Jordan Brand designs, distributes and licenses athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories predominantly focused on basketball performance and culture using the Jumpman trademark. The Company also designs, distributes and licenses casual sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron and Jack Purcell trademarks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LITHIA MOTORS INC (LAD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lithia Motors, Inc. is an automotive retailer in North America, which offers a selection of vehicles across global carmakers. The Company provides a full suite of financing, leasing, repair, and maintenance options. The Company operates approximately 296 locations representing 48 brands in two countries, across 28 states of the United States and three Canadian provinces. It offers vehicles through its comprehensive network of locations, e-commerce platforms and captive finance division. The Company operates through two segments: Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The Vehicle Operations segment consists of all aspects of the Company's auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by its Financing Operations. The Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles from its Vehicle Operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

