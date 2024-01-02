Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 1/2/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

CARTER'S, INC. (CRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carter's, Inc. is a marketer of young children's apparel in North America. Its segments include U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. Retail segment includes sales of products in the United States through its retail stores and eCommerce websites. The U.S. Wholesale segment consists of sales in the United States of products to its wholesale partners. The International segment includes sales of products outside the United States, through its retail stores and eCommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and sales to its international wholesale customers and licensees. It owns Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh brands. These brands are sold in department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through nearly 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. It also owns Little Planet and Skip Hop brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CARTER'S, INC.

CRI Guru Analysis

CRI Fundamental Analysis

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (ABG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer company. The Company operates through two segments: Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA). The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services, and finance and insurance (F&I) products, which includes arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) debt cancellation and prepaid maintenance. The Company operates 178 new vehicle dealerships, consisting of 239 franchises, representing 32 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Its TCA, powered by Landcar, is a provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products, and 43 collision repair centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

ABG Guru Analysis

ABG Fundamental Analysis

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products under the La-Z-Boy, England, Kincaid, and Joybird tradenames. Its segments include the Wholesale segment and the Retail segment. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered and casegoods (wood) furniture and sells directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, branded space locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and a cross-section of other independent retailers. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories to end consumers through its Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Company sells its products through multiple channels to furniture retailers or distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

LZB Guru Analysis

LZB Fundamental Analysis

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC (MHK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company's segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone, quartz, porcelain slab countertops and other products, which it distributes primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Russia. The Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets its floor covering product lines, including carpets, rugs, carpet pads, laminate, resilient and wood flooring, which it distributes through its network of regional distribution centers and satellite warehouses. The Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, licenses and markets its wood flooring, laminate, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard and chipboard.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC

MHK Guru Analysis

MHK Fundamental Analysis

PHINIA INC (PHIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Phinia Inc. is engaged in development, design and manufacture of integrated components and systems for commercial vehicles and industrial applications, such as medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, buses and other off-highway construction, marine, agricultural, and industrial applications, and light vehicles. Its segments include Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, fuel delivery modules, canisters, sensors, electronic control modules and associated software. Its engineered fuel injection systems portfolio includes pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, engine control modules, and complete systems, including software and calibration services. The Aftermarket segment sells products to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service (OES) customers. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering fuel injection, starters, alternators, electronics, engine management, maintenance, and test equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PHINIA INC

PHIN Guru Analysis

PHIN Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.