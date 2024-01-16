Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 1/16/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

VISTA OUTDOOR INC (VSTO) is a small-cap stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vista Outdoor Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. The Company operates through two segments: Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products reportable segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers and components and serves devoted hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military. The Company is also focused on centerfire pistol ammunition for use in handguns for training, target shooting and personal protection. The Outdoor Products reportable segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures gear and equipment to a diverse range of outdoor enthusiasts around the world, including hikers, campers, cyclists, off-road riders, skiers, snowboarders, backyard grillers, golfers, anglers, and hunters. It consists of outdoor accessories, sports protection, outdoor cooking, hydration, golf, and fishing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VISTA OUTDOOR INC

VSTO Guru Analysis

VSTO Fundamental Analysis

GENTHERM INC (THRM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gentherm Incorporated is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of thermal management technologies for a range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications in the automotive and medical industries. Its segments include Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment represents the design, development, manufacturing and sales of automotive climate comfort systems, automotive cable systems, battery performance solutions, and automotive electronic and software systems. Its climate comfort systems include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices. The Medical segment is comprised of the results from the patient temperature management business in the medical industry. Patient temperature management includes temperature management systems across multiple product categories addressing the needs of hyper-hypothermia therapy in intensive care, normothermia in surgical procedures and additional warming/cooling therapies utilized in acute care, ambulatory, and clinics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENTHERM INC

THRM Guru Analysis

THRM Fundamental Analysis

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC (SBH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers, primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America. The BSG segment includes its franchise-based business Armstrong McCall, a service distributor of beauty products and supplies that offers professional beauty products directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms and its own sales force in partially geographical territories in the United States and Canada. The Company operates approximately 4,486 company-operated stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC

SBH Guru Analysis

SBH Fundamental Analysis

YETI HOLDINGS INC (YETI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YETI Holdings, Inc. is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products. The Company's product portfolio is comprised of three categories: Coolers & Equipment; Drinkware, and Other. Its Coolers & Equipment family is comprised of hard coolers, soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. Its hard cooler category includes YETI Tundra, YETI Roadie, YETI V Series hard coolers, YETI TANK ice, and YETI Silo 6G water cooler bucket. Its Hopper soft cooler product line includes Hopper M30 Soft Cooler, Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler, Hopper Flip Soft Cooler, Daytrip Lunch Bag, and Daytrip Lunch Box. Its Drinkware product family consists of Rambler Colsters, Rambler Lowball, Rambler Wine Tumblers, Rambler Stackable Pints, Rambler Mugs, Rambler Tumblers, Rambler Straw Mugs and Cups, Rambler Bottles, Rambler Jugs, and Yonder Water Bottles. Its Other category offers an array of apparel and gear, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of YETI HOLDINGS INC

YETI Guru Analysis

YETI Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.