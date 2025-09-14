Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 9/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

POTBELLY CORP (PBPB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Potbelly Corporation operates primarily as a fast-casual restaurant. The Company owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Shop concept in the United States. It also has domestic franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Shop concepts. Its shops are located in multiple types of neighborhoods and formats, including suburban, urban, central business districts, airports, and others. Its menu includes toasty hot sandwiches, signature salads, soups, chili, sides, freshly baked cookies, hand-dipped shakes and, in its breakfast locations, breakfast sandwiches. The Company operates approximately 440 shops in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Of these, the Company operates 90 franchised shops. The Company-operated shops are located in various areas, such as Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, Virginia, Kansas, District of Columbia, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Missouri, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of POTBELLY CORP

PBPB Guru Analysis

PBPB Fundamental Analysis

SPORTRADAR GROUP AG (SRAD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sportradar Group AG is a Switzeland-based technology platform provider. The Company offers platform which enables engagement in sports, and the number one provider of business-to-business (B2B) solutions to the global sports betting industry. It offers integrated sports data and technology platforms whixh simplify its customers operations, drive efficiencies and improve fan experiences. The Companys software solutions address the sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology, to the collection, processing and extrapolation of data and odds, to visualization solutions, risk management and platform services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

SRAD Guru Analysis

SRAD Fundamental Analysis

GROUPON INC (GRPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Groupon, Inc. is a scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The Companys marketplace is accessible through its mobile applications and its websites, which are primarily localized groupon.com sites in 13 countries. It has two segments, North America and International, and in three categories: Local, Goods and Travel. The Local category includes services from local and national merchants, and other local and national merchants, including things to do, beauty and wellness and dining, as well as other services. The Goods category includes merchandise across multiple product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items and apparel. The Travel category features travel experiences at both discounted and market rates, including hotels, airfare and package deals covering both domestic and international travel. The customer can contact the merchant directly to make a travel reservation after purchasing a travel voucher from the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GROUPON INC

GRPN Guru Analysis

GRPN Fundamental Analysis

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES INC (AEVA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aeva Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of LiDAR sensing systems and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions serving customers in automotive, industrial, and other markets. The Company, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, enables the adoption of LiDAR across broad applications. Its sensing and perception technology integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Its products include Aeries II, is a 4D LiDAR solution, consisting of its 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software designed for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; Atlas, is its FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection targeted for the automotive market, and Atlas Ultra, is a 4D LiDAR sensor built to meet the performance demands of SAE Level 3 and 4 automated driving systems in passenger and commercial vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AEVA TECHNOLOGIES INC

AEVA Guru Analysis

AEVA Fundamental Analysis

SERVE ROBOTICS INC (SERV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Serve Robotics, Inc. is engaged in developing next generation robots for last-mile delivery services. The Company designs, develops and operates low-emission robots on its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotics mobility platform that serves people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. The Companys fleet consists of over 100 robots. It has platform-level integrations with Uber Eats, which allows serve robots to provide real-time presence and status updates on those platforms and receive requests to perform deliveries with respect to customer orders placed on those platforms as needed. Its capabilities include automatic emergency braking, vehicle collision avoidance, and fail-safe mechanical braking. It uses AI methodologies to design, train and deploy a host of models on serve robots and these models are used to perform a variety of tasks, including identification of sidewalk surfaces, intersections, traffic signals, obstacles, pedestrians and vehicles, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SERVE ROBOTICS INC

SERV Guru Analysis

SERV Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.