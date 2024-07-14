Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 7/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

DESPEGAR.COM CORP (DESP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based online travel company. It provides a broad suite of travel products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings and other travel products. It organizes its business into two segments: Air, which consists of the sale of airline tickets, and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products, which consists of travel packages, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. The Company's one-stop marketplace enables millions of users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel services and products through its websites and mobile apps. The Company owns and operates two brands: Despegar, its global brand and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. It operates in Latin America across 20 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omni-channel specialty retailer for home products. Its brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce Websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company's loyalty and credit card program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a library of cookbooks. The brand also includes Williams Sonoma Home that offers home furnishings and decorative accessories. Pottery Barn is an omnichannel home furnishings retailer. It operates 518 stores, which include 480 stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 19 stores in Canada, 17 stores in Australia and two stores in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

DUOLINGO INC (DUOL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Duolingo, Inc. is a technology company, which provides a mobile learning platform. The flagship application, Duolingo, is a language learning application. Duolingo is available in the education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Duolingo offers courses in over 40 languages to more than 85 million monthly active users. Duolingo can also be accessed via desktop computers via a Web browser at https://duolingo.com. Both math and music courses are integrated into the Duolingo App and are available on iOS devices. Course content on Duolingo can be accessed for free. Its subscription offering, Super Duolingo, offers learners additional features to enhance their learning experience. It also launched a family plan, which includes up to six subscribers under one annual plan. The Duolingo English Test is an online English proficiency assessment. Anyone with a computer, webcam and Internet connection can take the test from anywhere, at any time.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC (MAR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott International, Inc. is an operator, franchisor, and licensor of hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties under various brand names. The Company's segments include U.S. & Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Greater China. Its Classic Luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Its Distinctive Luxury hotel brands include The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, EDITION, and Bvlgari. Its Classic Premium brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Its Distinctive Premium brands include Westin, Autograph Collection Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels and Design Hotels. Classic Select hotel brands include Courtyard, Fairfield, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites and Protea Hotels. Its Midscale brands include City Express by Marriott and Four Points Express by Sheraton.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

WINMARK CORP (WINA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winmark Corporation is a franchising company. The Company offers licenses to operate franchises using the service marks Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round. In addition, the Company sells point-of-sale system hardware to its franchisees and certain merchandise to its Play It Again Sports franchisees. It has developed an e-commerce platform that allows franchisees of its Music Go Round, Play It Again Sports and Style Encore brands to market and sell in-store product inventory online. It operates through the franchising segment, which franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It has over 1,319 franchises in operation in the United States and Canada and 2,800 available territories. It also operates as a middle-market equipment leasing business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. Its subsidiaries also include Grow Biz Games, Inc., and Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

