Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 7/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

DUOLINGO INC (DUOL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Duolingo, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in offering a mobile learning platform, as well as a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. It operates a freemium business model, namely, the app and the Website are accessible free of charge, although Duolingo also offers premium services for a subscription fee. Its solutions consist of the Duolingo App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo Max, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo for Schools, and Duolingo ABC. The Duolingo App offers courses in over 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese and Chinese. Duolingo can also be accessed on desktop computers via a Web browser. Its subscription offering, Super Duolingo, offers learners additional features to enhance their learning experience. The Duolingo English Test is an online, on-demand, high-stakes English proficiency assessment. It also operates an animation and motion design studio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SGHC LTD (SGHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SGHC Limited is a holding company engaged in online sports betting and gaming. The Company operates through two business segments: Betway and Spin. Betway is the premier online sportsbook operating under a single brand, offering sports betting and casino entertainment. Betway has a global footprint, holding licenses throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa, with approximately 60 brand partnerships with teams and leagues worldwide. The Spin is a multi-brand online casino offering, with market leadership in high-growth markets. It has a diverse portfolio of approximately 16 casino brands, which offer a range of casino products. Its subsidiaries include Pindus Holdings Limited, Fengari Holdings Limited, and SG Media Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC (YUMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yum China Holdings Inc is a holding company principally engaged in the restaurant operation business. The Company operates three segments, including KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segment. KFC segment operates quick-service restaurant, providing original recipe chicken, whole chicken and other chicken products as well as beef burgers, pork, seafood, rice dishes, congees, fresh vegetables, desserts, coffee, tea and many other products. Pizza Hut segment operates casual dining restaurant, offering multiple dayparts, including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. All Other segment includes the operations of Lavazza, Huang Ji Huang, Little Sheep and Taco Bell, delivery operation and e-commerce business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

GROUPON INC (GRPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Groupon, Inc. is a scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The Companys marketplace is accessible through its mobile applications and its websites, which are primarily localized groupon.com sites in 13 countries. It has two segments, North America and International, and in three categories: Local, Goods and Travel. The Local category includes services from local and national merchants, and other local and national merchants, including things to do, beauty and wellness and dining, as well as other services. The Goods category includes merchandise across multiple product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items and apparel. The Travel category features travel experiences at both discounted and market rates, including hotels, airfare and package deals covering both domestic and international travel. The customer can contact the merchant directly to make a travel reservation after purchasing a travel voucher from the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SERVE ROBOTICS INC (SERV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Serve Robotics, Inc. is engaged in developing next generation robots for last-mile delivery services. The Company designs, develops and operates low-emission robots on its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotics mobility platform that serves people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. The Companys fleet consists of over 100 robots. It has platform-level integrations with Uber Eats, which allows serve robots to provide real-time presence and status updates on those platforms and receive requests to perform deliveries with respect to customer orders placed on those platforms as needed. Its capabilities include automatic emergency braking, vehicle collision avoidance, and fail-safe mechanical braking. It uses AI methodologies to design, train and deploy a host of models on serve robots and these models are used to perform a variety of tasks, including identification of sidewalk surfaces, intersections, traffic signals, obstacles, pedestrians and vehicles, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

