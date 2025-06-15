Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 6/15/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MAKEMYTRIP LTD (MMYT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel provider. The Company's segments include Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets through Internet-based platforms. The Hotels and packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations through Internet-based platforms, call centers, and franchise stores. The Bus ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets through Internet-based platforms. Through its primary websites, such as www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, and www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a range of travel services and products in India, as well as overseas. The Company's services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, bus tickets, rail tickets, car hire, activities and experiences, and ancillary travel requirements. It also provides an inter-city car rental service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MERCADOLIBRE INC (MELI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercado Libre Inc is a Uruguay-based e-commerce business facilitator of Argentinian origins. The e-commerce products enable retail and wholesale via Internet platforms designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. The Company's geographic coverage includes 18 countries of Latin America. The primary offer is an ecosystem of six integrated e-commerce services: the Mercado Libre Marketplace, the Mercado Libre Classifieds service, the Mercado Pago payments solution, the Mercado Credito financial solutions, the Mercado Envios logistic solutions including shipping, the Mercado Ads advertising platform and the Mercado Shops digital storefront solution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SERVE ROBOTICS INC (SERV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Serve Robotics, Inc. is engaged in developing next generation robots for last-mile delivery services. The Company designs, develops and operates low-emission robots on its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotics mobility platform that serves people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. The CompanyGs fleet consists of over 100 robots. It has platform-level integrations with Uber Eats, which allows serve robots to provide real-time presence and status updates on those platforms and receive requests to perform deliveries with respect to customer orders placed on those platforms as needed. Its capabilities include automatic emergency braking, vehicle collision avoidance, and fail-safe mechanical braking. It uses AI methodologies to design, train and deploy a host of models on serve robots and these models are used to perform a variety of tasks, including identification of sidewalk surfaces, intersections, traffic signals, obstacles, pedestrians and vehicles, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

GROUPON INC (GRPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Groupon, Inc. is a scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The CompanyGs marketplace is accessible through its mobile applications and its websites, which are primarily localized groupon.com sites in 13 countries. It has two segments, North America and International, and in three categories: Local, Goods and Travel. The Local category includes services from local and national merchants, and other local and national merchants, including things to do, beauty and wellness and dining, as well as other services. The Goods category includes merchandise across multiple product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items and apparel. The Travel category features travel experiences at both discounted and market rates, including hotels, airfare and package deals covering both domestic and international travel. The customer can contact the merchant directly to make a travel reservation after purchasing a travel voucher from the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

WINMARK CORP (WINA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winmark Corporation is a franchising company. The Company offers licenses to operate franchises using the service marks PlatoGs Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round. In addition, the Company sells point-of-sale system hardware to its franchisees and certain merchandise to its Play It Again Sports franchisees. It has developed an e-commerce platform that allows franchisees of its Music Go Round, Play It Again Sports and Style Encore brands to market and sell in-store product inventory online. It operates through the franchising segment, which franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It has over 1,363 franchises in operation in the United States and Canada and 2,800 available territories. The Company also operates as a middle-market equipment leasing business under the Winmark Capital mark. Its subsidiaries also include Grow Biz Games, Inc., and Wirth Business Credit, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

