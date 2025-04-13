Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 4/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CAVA GROUP INC (CAVA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CAVA Group, Inc. operates a category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand. The Company operates approximately 352 fast-casual CAVA Restaurants in 25 states and Washington, D.C. It operates in the growing limited-service restaurant sector as well as the health and wellness food category. The CompanyGs Mediterranean cuisine unites taste and health, with a menu that features chef-crated and customizable bowls and pitas. Its dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. Its menu fulfills a range of dietary preferences, from hearty and indulgent to vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, paleo, keto, and nut-free diets. It serves guests across gender lines, age groups, and income levels. It has developed multichannel access to in-restaurant dining, digital pick-up, drive-thru pick-up in select restaurants, delivery, catering, and consumer packaged goods offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MERCADOLIBRE INC (MELI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercado Libre Inc is a Uruguay-based e-commerce business facilitator of Argentinian origins. The e-commerce products enable retail and wholesale via Internet platforms designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. The Company's geographic coverage includes 18 countries of Latin America. The primary offer is an ecosystem of six integrated e-commerce services: the Mercado Libre Marketplace, the Mercado Libre Classifieds service, the Mercado Pago payments solution, the Mercado Credito financial solutions, the Mercado Envios logistic solutions including shipping, the Mercado Ads advertising platform and the Mercado Shops digital storefront solution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TJX COMPANIES INC (TJX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States (U.S.) and worldwide. The Company's segments include Marmaxx and HomeGoods, both in the U.S., TJX Canada and TJX International, including Europe and Australia. The TJ Maxx and Marshalls chains sell family apparel, including footwear and accessories, home fashions, including home basics, decorative accessories, and giftware and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment operates HomeGoods and Homesense chains. HomeGoods offers an eclectic assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet and gourmet food departments. The TJX Canada segment operates the Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls chains in Canada, offering a range of home decor, furniture, and seasonal home merchandise. The TJX International segment operates the TK Maxx and Homesense chains in Europe and the TK Maxx chain in Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE INC (RSI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is an online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. It operates and/or supports retail sports betting for its bricks-and-mortar partners under its brands or its partnersG respective brands depending on the terms of its arrangement. It also provides social gaming where users can earn or purchase virtual credits to enjoy free-to-play games. Users who exhaust their credits can either purchase additional virtual credits from the virtual cashier or wait until their virtual credits are replenished for free.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

GROUPON INC (GRPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Groupon, Inc. is a scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The CompanyGs marketplace is accessible through its mobile applications and its websites, which are primarily localized groupon.com sites in 13 countries. It has two segments, North America and International, and in three categories, Local, Goods and Travel. Local category includes services from local and national merchants, and other local and national merchants, including things to do, beauty and wellness and dining, as well as other services. Goods category includes merchandise across multiple product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items and apparel. Travel category features travel experiences at both discounted and market rates, including hotels, airfare and package deals covering both domestic and international travel. The customer can contact the merchant directly to make a travel reservation after purchasing a travel voucher from the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

