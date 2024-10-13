Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 10/13/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC (ADR) (IHG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based global hospitality company. The Company has a diverse portfolio of differentiated brands. With 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, which is a hotel loyalty programs, the Company has approximately 6,300 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties. The Company's brands include Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites, and Iberostar Beachfront Resorts. The Company operates over 6,363 open hotels in more than 100 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

VIZIO HOLDING CORP (VZIO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VIZIO Holding Corp. is engaged in delivering entertainment and lifestyle enhancements that make its products the center of the connected home. The Company operates through two segments: Device and Platform+. The Device segment offers a range of smart televisions (TVs) designed to address specific consumer preferences, as well as a portfolio of sound bars that deliver audio experiences. The Platform+ segment consists of SmartCast, its smart TV operating system, which enables its fully integrated entertainment solution, and Inscape, which powers its data intelligence and services. SmartCast delivers an array of content and applications through an interface. It supports various streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV, and hosts its own free, ad-supported app, WatchFree+. Inscape is its automatic content recognition (ACR) technology, which can identify the content displayed on the screen of its smart TVs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

DESPEGAR.COM CORP (DESP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based online travel company. It provides a broad suite of travel products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings and other travel products. It organizes its business into two segments: Air, which consists of the sale of airline tickets, and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products, which consists of travel packages, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. The Company's one-stop marketplace enables millions of users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel services and products through its websites and mobile apps. The Company owns and operates two brands: Despegar, its global brand and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. It operates in Latin America across 20 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DR HORTON INC (DHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes. Its segments include Homebuilding, Rental, Forestar, Financial Services, and Other. The Company's Homebuilding segment designs, builds and sells single-family detached homes on lots they develop and on fully developed lots purchased ready for home construction. The Rental segment consists of single-family and multi-family rental operations. The single-family rental operations primarily construct and lease single-family homes within a community and then market each community for a bulk sale of rental homes. The Forestar segment is a residential lot development company. The Financial services segment provides mortgage financing, title agency services and title insurance to homebuyers in many of the Company's homebuilding markets. In addition, it also conducts insurance-related operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

GAOTU TECHEDU INC (ADR) (GOTU) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gaotu Techedu Inc, formerly GSX Techedu Inc, is a China-based holding company principally involved in the provision of technology-driven education services. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the provision of online K-12 after-school tutoring services. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The Company conducts its businesses in Mainland China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

