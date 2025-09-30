Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/30/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

RH (RH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RH is a retailer and luxury lifestyle brand operating primarily in the home furnishings market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, sourcebooks, and online at RH.com, RHModern.RH.com, RHBabyandChild.RH.com, RHTEEN.RH.com and Waterworks.com. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a number of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, and baby, child and teen furnishings. Its segments include RH Segment, Waterworks and Real Estate. The RH Segment and Waterworks segments include all sales channels accessed by its customers, including sales through retail locations and outlets, including hospitality, websites, sourcebooks, and the trade and contract channels. The Real Estate segment represents operations associated with certain of its equity method investments and consolidated variable interest entities that are non-wholly owned subsidiaries and have operations that are not directly related to its segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC (FND) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor. It primarily sells hard surface flooring and related accessories and is a seller of commercial surfaces. The Company operates 221 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states. The Company offers an assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate and vinyl, and natural stone, along with decorative accessories and wall tile, installation materials, and adjacent categories. The Company offers its products to various customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro) and homeowners, which are comprised of do-it-yourself customers (DIY) and buy it yourself customers who buy the products for professional installation (BIY). Its warehouse-format stores, which average approximately 78,000 square feet. The Companys subsidiary is Floor and Decor Outlets of America, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

EBAY INC (EBAY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: eBay Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company's technology empowers buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. The Company's business includes its online marketplace located at www.ebay.com and its localized counterparts, its off-platform marketplaces and its suite of mobile apps. It provides a number of features for its sellers and buyers that align with its approach of leveraging technology, including generative AI, to enhance the marketplace experience for its customers. For sellers, the Company is focused on simplifying their business processes to help drive their sales. The Company offers the eBay International Shipping program for sellers in the United States. For buyers, it is changing the way they find inventory through discovery, personalization and other experiences. It launched Explore, an AI-powered shopping feed enabling users to browse a list of personalized recommendations based on their interests, style preferences, and sizes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC (MCRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk (Monarch Black Hawk) in Black Hawk, Colorado, and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Monarch Black Hawk features approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 1,000 slot machines; approximately 43 table games; a live poker room; a keno counter and a sports book. The resort also includes 10 bars and lounges. The Atlantis is located approximately three miles south of downtown, which features approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 817 guest rooms and suites; eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee and pastry bars and one snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool. In addition, it owns separate parcels of land located next to the Atlantis and a parcel of land with an industrial warehouse located between Denver, Colorado, and Monarch Black Hawk.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC (USA) (MGA) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magna International Inc. is a Canada-based mobility technology company. The Company is a supplier in automotive space, specializing in body and chassis, all-wheel drive/front-wheel-drive, transmissions, latches, mirrors and contract vehicle assembly. Its segments include Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems and Complete Vehicles. The Company's major product portfolio includes seating, mechatronics, electronics, body & chassis exteriors, mirrors, lighting, powertrain, and complete vehicle. Its products include battery enclosures, body-in-white solutions, chassis systems, ADAS and automated driving, control modules, active aerodynamics, exterior systems and modules, lighting, mechatronics, mirrors, electrified powertrain products, complete vehicle engineering and others. Its global network includes approximately 341 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

