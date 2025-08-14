Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC (WWW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, marketer and licensor of a broad range of casual footwear and apparel, performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, kids' footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. Its segments are engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing and distributing branded footwear, apparel and accessories. The Companys segments include Active Group, Work Group and Other. The Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear and Chaco footwear. The Work Group consists of Wolverine footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HYTEST safety footwear. Additionally, its Other business segment operates sourcing operations, a multi-brand direct-to-consumer business, the licensing of its Stride Rite brand and Hush Puppies brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC

WWW Guru Analysis

WWW Fundamental Analysis

TAPESTRY INC (TPR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tapestry, Inc. is a house of accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company's global house of brands include Coach and kate spade new york. Coach brand is a global fashion house of accessories and lifestyle collections. Kate Spade New York is a global lifestyle brand that designs things for the everyday, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home decor and more. Its products include women's handbags, women's accessories, men's and other products. Women's accessories include small leather goods which include mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches and cosmetic cases. Men's includes bag collections, small leather goods, footwear, watches, sunglasses, and ready-to-wear items. Its products are sold to customers through its direct-to-consumer (DTC), wholesale and licensing businesses. Its DTC business includes retail and outlet stores, branded e-commerce sites as well as concession shop-in-shops.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TAPESTRY INC

TPR Guru Analysis

TPR Fundamental Analysis

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC (ORLY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OReilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States (U.S.), selling its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores carry various product lines, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting, oil, and wiper blades and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer services and programs, including battery diagnostic testing; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; a loaner tool program; custom hydraulic hoses, drum and rotor resurfacing, electrical and module testing, used oil, oil filter, and battery recycling; and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC

ORLY Guru Analysis

ORLY Fundamental Analysis

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP (VAC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. Its segments include Vacation Ownership, and Exchange & Third-Party Management. Vacation Ownership segment includes a portfolio of resorts. It is a worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Vacation Club brands. It is a worldwide developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Club brand. Exchange & Third-Party Management segment includes an exchange network and membership programs, as well as the provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties. These services are provided through its Interval International and Aqua-Aston businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP

VAC Guru Analysis

VAC Fundamental Analysis

CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC (CVCO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cavco Industries, Inc. is a producer of manufactured homes in the United States. The Company designs and produces factory-built homes primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. Its segments include Factory-built Housing and Financial Services. The Factory-built Housing segment includes wholesale and retail factory-built housing operations. The Financial Services segment includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. The Company also produces park model recreational vehicles (RVs), vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. CountryPlace Acceptance Corp. is its finance subsidiary and Standard Casualty Co. is its insurance subsidiary.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CAVCO INDUSTRIES INC

CVCO Guru Analysis

CVCO Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.